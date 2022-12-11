Home Sports Dolomiti Bellunesi dreams of the shot, then gets two goals back from Luparense
Dolomiti Bellunesi dreams of the shot, then gets two goals back from Luparense

Between regrets and the partial satisfaction of having given continuity of results, taking away a point from the field of a contender for Serie C. The Dolomiti Bellunesi impacts 2-2 against Luparense, in a match where they had a double advantage at the interval: thanks to the goals by Svidercoschi at the beginning of the quarter and the doubling by Artioli with an amen from the interval.

In the second half, however, the Wolves push, the Dolomites are no longer able to play and between the 78th and 84th minutes they collect goals from Montesano and Gnago. In the middle, post of Boscolo.

Saturday there is the advance against Portogruaro, probably on Sedico’s synthetic. In the standings there are 18 points, within a very short standings.

LUPARENSE – BELLUNE DOLOMITES 2-2.

LUPARENSE (4-4-2): Voltan; Cabianca, Manè (46′ Merkaj), Montesano, Mariutto; Beltrame, Boscolo, Casarotto (46′ Rubbo), Cescon (46′ De Leo); Gnago, Bussi (76′ Beccaro). Subs: Milan, Bia, Zanini, Carossa, Toffanin. Coach Mauro Zironelli

BELLUNE DOLOMITES (4-3-1-2): Virvilas; Cucchisi (90′ Toniolo), Conti, Alari, Macchioni; De Carli (56′ Thomas Cossalter), Tuninetti, Arcopinto (83′ Alcides); Artioli; Svidercoschi, Corbanese (63′ Fernandez). Subs: Di Tommaso, Alex Cossalter, Filippin, Faraon. Coach Diego Zanin.

Referee: Freshness of Schio. Assistants: Giovanardi from Terni, Meraviglia from Pistoia.

Rarely: 2′ Svidercoschi, 46′ Artioli; 78′ Montesano, 84′ Gnago.

Note: corners 11-1. Booked Bussi, Beltrame, Montesano, Rubbo (L), Tuninetti, Artioli, Cucchisi (D). Recovery 1′ pt, 4′ st

RESULTS

ADRIESE – CARTIGLIANO 4 – 4

CJARLINS – BOILER 2 – 1

LEVICO – EAST 0 – 0

LUPARENSE – BELLUNE DOLOMITES 2 – 2

MONTECCHIO – LEGNAGO 1 – 3

PORTOGRUARO – BOLZANO 1 – 2

MONTEBELLUNA – CAMPODARSEGO 3 – 0

CLODIENSE – MASTER 2 – 2

VILLAFRANCA – TORVISCOSA 3 – 0

CLASSIFICATION

BOLZANO 28

ADRIESE AND LEGNAGO 25

CLODIENSE 24

LUPARENSE 23

CAMPODARSEGO 22

CARTIGLIANO, CALDIERO AND ESTE 21

MESTRE AND MONTECCHIO 20

LEVICO E BELLUNE DOLOMITES 18

VILLA FRANCE 16

MONTEBELLUNA, CJARLINS, PORTOGRUARO AND TORVISCOSA 15

