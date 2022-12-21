Ambition was full loot. But Dolomiti Bellunesi had to settle for a goalless draw at San Vigilio di Montebelluna, at the home of the bottom-ranked Treviso players who thus rose to 16 points. On the contrary, the Dolomites close the first leg with 22 in tenth position: plus 3 in the playout area and minus 5 in the playoff area. As for the race, all in all a fair result.

A few more dangers were created by the host team, despite lacking in incisiveness. Protests for a penalty not called in the opening second half on Sommacal, while in the final Svidercoschi missed the chance of victory by kicking high from an excellent position.

The defensive phase did well, which conceded little or nothing to an opponent capable of scoring 23 goals in the season, therefore five more than the Dolomites.

Now Serie D will start again on Sunday 8 January with the away match in the Dolomites at Villafranca Veronese, the other team at the bottom of the rankings.

MONTEBELLUNA – BELLUNE DOLOMITES 0-0.

MONTEBELLUNA (4-3-3): Gerardi; Nava, Fabbian, Malandrino, Martin; Sagrillo (73′ Salvador), Longato, Zago (63′ Tomasi); Butti, Akammadu (63′ Abdulai), Fasan. Subs: Masut, Conchetto, Kociu, Spagnol, Carlevaris, Scappin. Coach Francesco Bordin.

BELLUNE DOLOMITES (4-3-1-2): Virvilas; Alcides (58′ Cucchisi), Conti, Sommacal, Toniolo (77′ Macchioni); Onescu, Tuninetti, Arcopinto (58′ De Carli); Artioli; Fernandez (68′ Alex Cossalter), Svidercoschi. Subs: Di Tommaso, Corbanese, Thomas Cossalter, Alari, Faraon. Coach Diego Zanin.

Referee: Small of Pordenone. Assistants: Blackbeard of Palermo, Citarda of Palermo.

Note: approximately 300 spectators, with large guest representation. Corners 8-5. Ammonites Sagrillo (M), Toniolo, Alcides, Artioli (D). Expelled in the 92nd minute Masut (M) from the bench for protests. Recovery 1′ pt, 5′ st