At the Polisportivo di Belluno the Dolomiti Bellunesi returns to celebrate (greetings to the fans). Despite being a head and tail against the undefeated leaders Este, the team of coach Diego Zanin (his words at the end of the match) dominated, created chances and in the end won 1-0 thanks to Corbanese’s penalty in the 55th minute (the words of the Cobra), following a foul that cost the visiting defender Cuccato the second yellow card. Among the various opportunities received by the hosts, supported by almost 600 spectators (the parade of the nursery), there is also a side street of Artioli. In the standings, the points become 7 and on the ninth day of the championship, the people of Belluno will visit Montecchio Maggiore on Saturday in advance.

08:50