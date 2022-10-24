Home Sports Dolomiti Bellunesi – Este 1-0, the goals and actions of the match
Sports

Dolomiti Bellunesi – Este 1-0, the goals and actions of the match

by admin
Dolomiti Bellunesi – Este 1-0, the goals and actions of the match

At the Polisportivo di Belluno the Dolomiti Bellunesi returns to celebrate (greetings to the fans). Despite being a head and tail against the undefeated leaders Este, the team of coach Diego Zanin (his words at the end of the match) dominated, created chances and in the end won 1-0 thanks to Corbanese’s penalty in the 55th minute (the words of the Cobra), following a foul that cost the visiting defender Cuccato the second yellow card. Among the various opportunities received by the hosts, supported by almost 600 spectators (the parade of the nursery), there is also a side street of Artioli. In the standings, the points become 7 and on the ninth day of the championship, the people of Belluno will visit Montecchio Maggiore on Saturday in advance.

08:50

See also  Mancini launches the baby attack Gnonto, Scamacca and Raspadori

You may also like

Argentina, Boca Juniors: all the secrets of the...

La Liga-Dembele 1 shot, 3 passes, Lewandowski shot...

Naples, so Osimhen is back as a protagonist

Betting on the Breeders Cup? Here’s What You...

The Oltrepo falls with Verbano, goodbye a goal...

Cook slowly waved the checkered flag at the...

Benetton Rugby, got a new hooker, is the...

Cortina World Cup, tickets online from 29 October

Still not satisfied with the win?Guoan coach: There...

‘Dampyr’, the first film in the Bonelli –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy