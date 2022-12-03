Home Sports Dolomiti Bellunesi on the ball: 2-1 against Clodiense
Sports

Dolomiti Bellunesi on the ball: 2-1 against Clodiense

by admin
Dolomiti Bellunesi on the ball: 2-1 against Clodiense

Dolomites Saturday! At the Polisportivo di Belluno, the Belluno Dolomites signs the most prestigious victory of his not simple start to the season, extending 2-1 theUnion Clodiense second in the standings. Goals decide in the first half by Svidercoschi and Artioli, interspersed with the penalty that Virvilas saved from Fasolo. In the second half the guests make up for it with the penalty of Calabrese. But the Dolomites then hold on without risking too much and take away the satisfaction of signing the fourth victory in the championship in the last seven days.

Belluno: Clodiense fans light smoke bombs, match suspended

news/dolomiti_bellunesi_doma_la_clodiense_con_svidercoschi_e_artioli-12326727/&el=player_ex_12321686″>

It should be noted that the match was suspended for around 4′ at the start of the second half due to the presence of smoke bombs in the away sector which reduced visibility on the pitch.

On Sunday the Dolomites, which have risen to 17 points, will challenge Luparense away, however without the disqualified Sommacal and Onescu. On Wednesday, however, the 16th Coppa Italia at Zugni Tauro in Feltre, again with Dolomiti Bellunesi – Clodiense.

See also  What happened to Eriksen, the doctor from Denmark reveals: "He was practically dead, Kjaer saved his life"

You may also like

Greco and the “black case”: “Everyone can be...

Death Rebellin, the German investor soon heard in...

Belluno: Clodiense fans light smoke bombs, match suspended

Rampulla: “Del Piero vice president? Yes, he has...

Cross-country skiing: Pellegrino second in the Sprint in...

Tielin responds to O’Neal: Howard made his own...

Holland-United States: the probable formations | Live World...

World Cup, the report cards for the Italians...

Kiev, the yacht of the oligarch Medvedchuk to...

Qatar 2022, United States, the cars of football...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy