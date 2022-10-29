And they are two in a row. Without shining like last week against Este, the Dolomiti Bellunesi passes 2-1 to Montecchio Maggiore and obtains its second consecutive affirmation, as well as third total. The ranking also improves, with 10 total points after nine rounds.

Dolomiti Bellunesi in the lead with Alex Cossalter news/dolomiti_bellunesi_ancora_vincente_con_alex_cossalter_e_corbanese-12207629/&el=player_ex_12207543″>

First half lacking in scoring opportunities, with the Dolomiti Bellunesi turning the score in its favor in the 45th minute. A free kick from the trocar by Alex Cossalter, a low shot that deceives the defense and the goalkeeper and bags not without responsibility on the part of the home keeper. The start of the second half will be almost exclusively from Vicenza and the draw will be signed by Gomes De Pina by turning a ball in poirta on the development of a corner. The entry of Svidercoschi and some tactical adjustments makes the Dolomites grow. The decisive goal comes two minutes from 90 ‘. On the ball thrown in depth, Svidercoschi forces Segantini to save but nothing can do on Corbanese’s rebound.

On Sunday at the Polisportivo di Belluno the Legnago Salus arrives but first there will be the commitment to Cjarlins Muzane on Wednesday in the 32nd of the Italian Cup.

MONTECCHIO MAGGIORE – BELLUNO DOLOMITES 1-2.

MONTECCHIO MAGGIORE (4-3-1-2): Segantini; Rocco, Crestani, Seno, Munoz Martinez (80 ‘Dal Cortivo); Pegoraro (73 ‘Zanazzi), Burato, Djuric (86’ Ngissah); Ferchichi; Gomes De Pina, Visinoni (46 ‘Street). Coach Mario Vittadello.

BELLUNESE DOLOMITES (4-3-3): Virvilas; Alcides (80 ‘Faraon), Alari, Sommacal, Pettinà; Artioli, Onescu, Thomas Cossalter (85 ‘Arcopinto); De Paoli (75 ‘Cucchisi), Corbanese, Alex Cossalter (66’ Svidercoschi). Coach Diego Zanin.

Referee: Benevelli of Modena. Assistants: Mamouni di Tolmezzo, Ponti di Trieste.

Rarely: 45’ Alex Cossalter; 53’ Gomes (M), 89’ Corbanese.

Note: ammonites Strada, Djuric (M), Pettinà, Alex Cossalter, Onescu, Alcides, Svidercoschi, Faraon (D). Pick up 1′ pt, 4′ st