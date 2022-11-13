Two defenders unavailable, plus the doubt of De Carli and the defection of Estevez, who left the Belluno Dolomites to return to Spain.

In any case, the coach Diego Zanin does not make dramas, aware of the importance of being able to get a good result in Caldiero Terme. Against the fourth in the standings – paired at 17 to the third Adriese – it will be necessary a performance of thickness and free of the myriad of errors costing dearly against Legnago.

In the environment there is a desire to resume that positive row that had led the Dolomites to an altitude of 4 useful results in 5 days between the championship and the Cup, before the return to earth thanks to the 4-1 Veronese at the Polisportivo.

Of course, the period is starting to be a bit special because the market is distant (via December 1st) but at the same time looming.

Estevez is gone, some other players can leave, there are those who have eyes on him from other realities. Are you worried about this situation, exacerbated by the third from last place?

«I know how the period approaching the market is structured, but rumors don’t interest me. I only think about making the group perform their best and I want everyone to give their all for the cause. I am convinced from this point of view the concentration is maximum ».

We come to tomorrow’s away match in the Verona area. Behind the choices are almost obligatory with Alari and Conti central and one between the class of 2003 Macchioni and Toniolo in place of Pettinà.

«Riccardo has suffered this injury that will keep him out for a while and in addition Sommacal is serving the day of disqualification. Well, if nothing else, Pasqualino is back in stock. Unfortunately, moving to midfield, De Carli fails to have continuity of training and we need to understand if he will be with us or not. In any case, we make a virtue of necessity, we grit our teeth, we remain united and then we will go to settle what are our needs ».

Macchioni and Toniolo have rather offensive characteristics, compared to Pettinà.

“I’ve certainly seen both of them well lately. Of course, they tend to have a certain predisposition to attack, but they will have to behave well even in the phase of attention behind. Also to re-establish that discourse on our good defensive phase which failed against Legnago ».

The Arcopinto and Svidercoschi of the last few races are hard to leave out.

«They were good, as well as applause to those who had played against Cjarlins in the Cup. But now it is time to continue to keep in mind the concept of sacrifice and compactness, in light of the data from twenty goals collected in ten games.