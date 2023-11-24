Dolomiti Energia Trentino, the protagonist team of the Integrity Education Workshop with Sportradar – Sport Marketing News

The workshop with the entire Dolomiti Energia Trentino promoted by the Lega Basket Serie A in collaboration with Sportradar AG, the world‘s leading agency in the field of monitoring the international betting markets for the prevention and fight against match-fixing.

The lawyer Marcello Presilla, Integrity manager for Italy at Sportradar AG, presented the Integrity Education Workshop, sponsored by the LBA and dedicated to all the clubs in the top national basketball championship, to the players, technical staff and management of the Juventus team.

Numerous topics are dedicated from combating the phenomenon of match fixing to strengthening the mechanisms to protect the integrity of sport, through the full and direct involvement of its members. Educating, training and preventing are the basis for knowing and knowing how to analyze all the aspects connected to a world like that of sports betting which has seen great growth in recent years and is essential for its correct management and to avoid the risks associated with its usage. Dolomiti Energia Trentino thanks Sportradar AG and LBA for the opportunity.

