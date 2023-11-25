Home » Dolphins celebrate clear win against Jets
Sports

Dolphins celebrate clear win against Jets

by admin
Dolphins celebrate clear win against Jets

The Miami Dolphins have impressively underlined their title ambitions in the North American professional football league NFL. The day after Thanksgiving, the team from Florida won the away game against the New York Jets 34:13 and celebrated their eighth win in their eleventh game of the season. For the Jets, however, it was their fourth defeat in a row.

The fans saw the highlight of the game at the end of the second quarter. With two seconds left, Dolphins safety Jevon Holland scored a 99-yard touchdown after intercepting a Hail Mary attempt by the Jets.

More dazu in National Football League

See also  Paganese-Bisceglie 3-2, save the azzurrostellati - Sport

You may also like

Victory against the Netherlands: German footballers qualify for...

VIDEO. Nathan Aspinall wins fifth Premier League evening...

The Israeli swimmer wins silver at the Doha...

Why Pogacar starts its season with Stade Bianche

Carlos Antonio Vélez predicts James’ future in the...

Riyadh, day 4: the wonderful adventure of Nachi...

Manchester derby on Sunday: title, turnover, stadium: This...

“I’m interested in what you wear under your...

Rules keepers meeting in Scotland: As a test...

SEE SUMMARY Juan Pablo Varillas vs. Sebastián Báez:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy