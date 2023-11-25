Dolphins celebrate clear win against Jets

The Miami Dolphins have impressively underlined their title ambitions in the North American professional football league NFL. The day after Thanksgiving, the team from Florida won the away game against the New York Jets 34:13 and celebrated their eighth win in their eleventh game of the season. For the Jets, however, it was their fourth defeat in a row.

The fans saw the highlight of the game at the end of the second quarter. With two seconds left, Dolphins safety Jevon Holland scored a 99-yard touchdown after intercepting a Hail Mary attempt by the Jets.

