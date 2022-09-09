the interview

Giuseppe Bottero

Stefano Mancini

Exactly two years ago, in the midst of the Covid tsunami, Stefano Domenicali was appointed CEO of Formula 1. «The business was uncertain, profits had dropped by 50%. But we were the first to create the “bubbles”, setting up a procedure taken up by other sports ». In recent months, Domenicali says, “we have worked to strengthen inclusiveness, the average age of those who follow us has dropped by ten years and we have increased popularity”.

The virus also represented a major economic emergency: how is the circus today?

«The trading platform is solid, we had to give certainty to the teams and we succeeded. There has never been such an interest from finance. Seven out of ten teams are based in England and the F1 system is worth 8 billion there. For each GP, between 8 and 10 thousand employees work and in that week the induced creates a relapse ranging from 100 to 150 million ”.

It’s Monza week: would F1 need a more competitive Ferrari?

«Where the pressure increases there is a need for a cohesive team, from the president to the team principal to the team. It is in difficult moments that we see the value of individuals and of an organization. I have absolute confidence that this happens. In front of a sold out Monza there will be a Ferrari with the desire to take back the top step of the podium ».

The racetrack celebrates 100 years of history. What is the future of the Italian GP?

«You don’t live on history alone. Clear development and investment plans are needed. I thank the president of Aci Sticchi Damiani, but now there is a need to change gear to improve the infrastructures and not always have last-minute problems. It is a race that deserves to be on the calendar, stability is needed. I say this as an Italian who has an international position ».

Your memory of Monza?

“I have a lot. I have been on the track with Ferrari since ’91 and I lived through Schumacher’s period. But the last thrilling is that of 2010 with Alonso first and Massa third. I called the whole team to the podium so that they could experience the thrill of seeing the public invading the track from up there ».

Shall we make a prediction for Sunday?

«(Smiles) I am not making the prediction, but with great respect for those who are in the lead today with full merit in the World Championship, I would like that in this Grand Prix … Let’s leave the dots, you understand so much.

F1 growth attracts new players: why is Porsche’s announcement delayed?

«Porsche participated in the discussion tables on the new regulations. News are expected in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, other manufacturers are discussing their entry ».

How do you deal with the pollution issue?

«We run on the track because it is part of our sport, but many do not know that we use the most efficient combustion engines in the world, which use 52% of the energy used. We consume in a weekend what in other contexts is consumed in less than an hour. Last Sunday in Zandvoort there were 350,000 people who mostly traveled by train or bicycle ».

Great events are under trial: they cost a lot, they pollute. In Italy there was a summer of controversy.

«We have focused on sustainability, which is the first issue that is discussed in front of investors. Today we are moving towards hybridization, with sustainable fuels. A direction that can move the whole industry. The key concept is transition: you cannot think that two billion cars can be stopped and that all of a sudden you switch to electric. Cultural changes don’t happen overnight ».

How much is the increase in energy costs having an impact on you?

“Significantly. The biggest impact this year is on logistics. On some routes we have seen expenses tripled and the fleet linked to cargo, since March, has halved from morning to evening. We had foreseen a 6% increase in prices, in some countries, I am thinking of England, they have risen by 12% ».

CWhat are the relations with governments like?

«Our credibility comes from facts. When we talk about Grand Prix races in countries that struggle to evolve from a cultural or human rights point of view, we forget that Formula 1 is a magnifying glass that accelerates certain growth paths. I believe this is happening in all the countries discussed in which we race ».

The threshold of public attention, especially when it comes to traditional media, has dropped a lot. How do you approach this issue?

“We have opened social platforms, we use different narratives and languages ​​for different clients. Netflix has allowed us to approach a new format that helps us grow. We started to change the format of the weekend with sprint races, to create an event also on Friday ».

The geopolitics of F1 is missing a race in Africa.

“We are working on it, it is the only continent not yet represented. We aim to bring it back to the calendar with some stability in South Africa. But we have requests from all over the world: our problem is having to choose where to go ». –

