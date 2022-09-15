Home Sports Domestic media: The general manager of the Liaoning team is not in Shenyang and has no further communication with Guo Ailun – yqqlm
Sports

Domestic media: The general manager of the Liaoning team is not in Shenyang and has no further communication with Guo Ailun – yqqlm

by admin
Domestic media: The general manager of the Liaoning team is not in Shenyang and has no further communication with Guo Ailun – yqqlm
2022-09-15 18:38
Source: Live it

Original title: Domestic media: The general manager of the Liaoning team is not in Shenyang and has no further communication with Guo Ailun

Live it, September 15th. This evening, the media person @director I lie where cba reported that Guo Ailun officially renewed his contract with the Liaoning men’s basketball team.

Subsequently, Guo Ailun’s studio refuted the rumors that there was no progress in the contract renewal negotiations.

According to domestic media reports, they contacted the Liaoning men’s basketball team and got the news that the general manager of the Liaoning team was not in Shenyang, and there was no further communication with Guo Ailun!

related news:

Media person: Guo Ailun officially renews his contract with Liaoning men’s basketball team

Dispel rumors online!Guo Ailun Studio: There is no progress in contract renewal negotiations

(KouWuShi)Return to Sohu, see more


Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Fujian Province

See also  Facebook tried to make the platform healthier, but it turned out to be even more angry-Wall Street Journal

You may also like

Federer retires, the reactions of Berrettini, Sinner and...

Canoe, a shower of medals for the standard...

Voluntary resignation, it is boom in the first...

Juve, Vlahovic served badly and paired with Milik....

Dzeko does not lose the habit Inter gets...

U20 Men’s Asian Cup Qualifiers: China beats Maldives

Roger Federer, the story of a genius: one...

Innovation as a lever for growth and inclusion

Tennis, Roger Federer announces retirement: “The Rod Lever...

The first local frontrunner is well-deserved!Zhang Yuning, who...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy