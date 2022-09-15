Original title: Domestic media: The general manager of the Liaoning team is not in Shenyang and has no further communication with Guo Ailun

Live it, September 15th. This evening, the media person @director I lie where cba reported that Guo Ailun officially renewed his contract with the Liaoning men’s basketball team.

Subsequently, Guo Ailun’s studio refuted the rumors that there was no progress in the contract renewal negotiations.

According to domestic media reports, they contacted the Liaoning men’s basketball team and got the news that the general manager of the Liaoning team was not in Shenyang, and there was no further communication with Guo Ailun!

related news:

Media person: Guo Ailun officially renews his contract with Liaoning men’s basketball team

Dispel rumors online!Guo Ailun Studio: There is no progress in contract renewal negotiations

(KouWuShi)Return to Sohu, see more





Editor: