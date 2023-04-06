CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

17.11: That’s all for the moment, appointment tonight for Italy-Czech Republic. Thanks for following us and good afternoon

17.09: Red light, therefore for Italy against the world and Olympic champions of Sweden who win 8-2 and continue their march in the top positions. Now Italy can no longer afford missteps to hit the play-offs

17.07: It ends here! Sweden dominates the match with Italy losing its fourth game

17.05: Two more points arrive for Sweden which takes it to 8-2

17.00: Always a Swedish stone at the point after 11 shots of the seventh end

16.56: A Swedish stone points after 5 shots of the seventh end. Central Guard for Italy

16.51: Retornaz plays well and forces Edin to make the first mistake of the match, a stolen hand from the Azzurri, 2-6. It’s not over

16.49: A Swedish stone points when the last two shots are missing at the end of the sixth end

16.43: Always two Swedish stones to point after 11 shots of the sixth end

16.40: Two Swedish stones in the house after 4 shots of the sixth end

16.33: Retornaz places the point of the flag with a double reject in the last pitch of the fifth end. 1-6 Sweden

16.27: Always 4 Swedish stones at the point when the last 4 shots of the fifth end are missing

16.22: There are four Swedish stones to point after 9 shots of the fifth end. Italy already seems to be thinking about the next meeting

16.16: Sweden is doing almost everything, Italy much less. Fourth hand stolen by the Scandinavians who lead to 6-0. Blues almost resigned

16.09: Always two Swedish stones to point after 13 shots of the fourth end

16.04: Two more Swedish stones to point after 8 shots of the fourth end

3.54pm: It’s very hard! Sweden places two more stones on the point. Stolen hand number three and 5-0 Sweden

15.45: Stone blue point after seven shots of the third end

15.37: After a long discussion, the last shot of Retornaz arrives, which fails to remove the Swedish stone from the point. Another stolen hand and 3-0 for a Sweden that has been perfect up to now

15.29: Only one Swedish stone in the house after 11 shots

15.26: Aggressive Swedes. Three stones to point for Sweden after the first 7 shots of the second end

15.21: The challenge for the Azzurri begins uphill. Retornaz doesn’t find the rejection he wanted and leaves two Swedish stones in the point. Stolen hand from 2 for Sweden

15.20: Retornaz promotes the guard but fails to double fail. Italy will be forced to look for the point

15.18: Edin’s double shot frees the house from the Azzurre stones when there are three shots left at the end

15.13: A blue stone at the point after 8 shots

15.09: Two blue stones at the point after the first 5 shots of the first end

15.04: The challenge begins! Hand for Italy

14.58: The first 2 classified of the round Robin will fly directly to the semifinalswhile the teams from third to sixth position they will compete in the quarterfinals.

14.55: Today’s challenge could prove to be decisive for access to the play-offs by the Azzurri they face Olympic champion Sweden who so far beat Germany 8-2, the United States 11-6, New Zealand 7-4, South Korea 8-3, Turkey 10-3, Japan 9-6 , before losing 8-7 against Norway yesterday.

14.52: Retornaz and his companions got back on track by beating Turkey, Switzerland (who suffered their only defeat so far against the Azzurri) and Germany in sequence, then the daring defeat with Norway and the double victory with New Zealand and the United States which they leave intact the chances of the Azzurri to hit a place among the top six.

14.49: The Azzurri’s journey towards the playoffs did not start as expectedwith a double defeat on the opening day against two of the strongest teams in the lot, Scotland and hosts Canada

14.46: The Italy team is made up of Mattia Giovanella, Sebastiano Arman, Amos Mosaner, Joel Retornaz (skip).

14.43: The Italians are in the running to gain access to the play-offs also in this world championship, after obtaining a fabulous bronze last year behind Sweden and Canada.

2.40 pm: Good morning friends of OA Sport and welcome to LIVE LIVE Of Italy-Sweden, ninth meeting of the blue gods Curling World Cup 2023.

