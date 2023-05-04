Dominating the village of Ningbo four times in a row, the baby “raised” a piece of blue sky_Zhejiang Online

The baby who dominated Ningbo village four times in a row “raised” a piece of blue sky

Reporter Zhang Ying

In the weightlifting competition of the 2nd Ningbo National Games (Youth Division) held in mid-April, Yuyao Lianghui Primary School won 3 golds, 19 silvers and 8 bronzes, and won the first place in the group total score. This is also their fourth consecutive team championship in weightlifting events in Ningbo.

How does a rural elementary school make weightlifting, which is not a popular project, a special project? “In 1993, when Yuyao set up training programs, weightlifting was fixed at the school. In 2003, the school was named Ningbo Sports Traditional School.” Chen Jianxiang, the weightlifting coach of Lianghui Primary School, said that as a school at the junction of urban and suburban areas, students Most of them come from rural areas, and their biggest characteristic is that they are not afraid of hardships or tiredness, and dare to fight, and this is the basic quality of weightlifting. “Because of being able to bear hardships, the male and female members of the school team are divided into half.”

From the first field to the current four or five fields; from 10 players at the beginning to more than 40 players who are qualified to participate in the competition, weightlifting has become a national atmosphere in this school, and the principal attaches great importance to it , Teachers actively recommend, students are keen to participate, and parents strongly support. “Every Wednesday afternoon, the ‘Little Red Army Weightlifting Team’ community development class is opened. Generally, 60-70 students sign up, and we select about 40 people from them for training.” Chen Jianxiang introduced that the school team is mainly composed of students in grades 4 to 6. Usually, we use the big breaks twice a day for training, and we conduct intensive training during winter and summer vacations.

For children who have never touched weightlifting, how to select seedlings? Chen Jianxiang introduced that the basis of weightlifting event selection is to select children with good physical coordination and strong explosive power, such as those who have excellent performance in standing long jump and sprinting. Therefore, at the beginning, the children of the weightlifting team were all selected for the track and field team. Just like Zhao Dongyang, who is in the fifth grade this year, joined the school track and field team in the third grade, and started to practice weightlifting in the fourth grade. His best results are 50kg in the flat lift and 35kg in the snatch. Speaking of his original intention, he thought it was “fun”, and he felt a sense of accomplishment every time he lifted a new weight. Zhao Dongyang is not only good in weightlifting, but also a good boy in the new era of Yuyao. He said that weightlifting brought him not only the improvement of physical fitness, but also the tempering of will and the broadening of vision. “Now I train for an hour a day and use my hard work to improve my performance. This kind of happiness and satisfaction is hard to describe.”

In May of this year, the Ningbo Youth Weightlifting Championship will be held in Lianghui Primary School again. Chen Jianxiang said: “The school has hosted Ningbo municipal competitions for two consecutive years since 2021. This year, we must not only excel in organizing the competitions, but also strive to allow more players to stand on the highest podium.”