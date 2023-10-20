Dominican Republic Baseball Team Debut with Defeat in Pan American Games against Panama

The Dominican Republic Baseball Team Suffers Loss in Pan American Games Debut

The national baseball team of the Dominican Republic faced defeat in their debut at the XIX Pan American Games held in the host city. The team lost 4-1 against Panama at Parque Bicentenario Cerrillos on Thursday, October 19. Harold Osvaldo Arauz led Panama to victory with a win, while Porfirio Lopez Nunez received the defeat (0-1). Antonio Lopez Nunez was awarded the save (Sv 1).

Jose Cano, the foreman of the Dominican team, expressed disappointment with the offensive and pitching performance in the game against Panama. He stated, “It was a very tight game that did not play today against Panama, our offense and also our pitching fell a little, we were fighting until the last inning, this is just beginning, we are not going to lower our heads, this game is already over and we must prepare for our next match against Mexico.”

Despite the setback, Cano remained positive and confident in his team. He emphasized the importance of the remaining two matches and the opportunity to qualify for the super round. Cano said, “We know that they are short tournaments, we have two more matches left and qualification for the super round is in our hands, the boys remain positive, this is a setback, and we will not lower the intensity until we achieve our final goal, I trust my boys and my coaching staff.”

Panama took an early lead in the second half with a double to center by Jhonny Santos. The Dominican squad responded quickly, tying the game at one apiece in the third inning with a single by Darling German. However, Panama sealed the match in the sixth inning with three more runs, securing their victory.

The relief performance by Osvaldo Arauz sealed the victory for Panama. He pitched two clean innings with a single and a strikeout, maintaining an effectiveness of 0.00. Porfirio Lopez, on the other hand, went through 5.0 IP of 5 H, 2 C, walked two, struck out three, leaving his ERA at 1.40.

Notable performances for Panama included Jhonny Santos with 3-1, 2CE, BB, K, AVG (.333), Carlos Sanchez with 2-1, 1 CE, and Eduardo Thomas with 3-1 and one RBI. Meanwhile, for the Dominican Republic, Darling German had a single in three at-bats and an RBI, Víctor Luna and Sandro Fabián had 3-1, and Deivy Muñoz scored a run with a double.

The Dominican Republic will have a rest day on Friday and will resume their games on Saturday, October 21, as they face Mexico. Their final game in the opening round will be on Monday, October 23, against Chile. The top two teams from each group will advance to the super round.

In the history of Pan American baseball, the Dominican Republic has won a gold medal in 1955 in Mexico and a silver medal in 1979 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

