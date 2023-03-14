Home Sports Dominican Republic bounces back and defeats Nicaragua in Pool D play | Flippin’ Bats
by admin
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry look at Dominican Republic’s win against Nicaragua with the bats coming alive. Will the Dominican Republic take their top spot back in Pool D? Nicaragua pitcher Duque Hebbert got signed by the Detroit Tigers immediately after the game because he struck out Juan Soto, Julio Rodriguez and Rafael Devers.

AN HOUR AGO・Flippin’ Bats with Ben Verlander・4:03

