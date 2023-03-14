9
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry look at Dominican Republic’s win against Nicaragua with the bats coming alive. Will the Dominican Republic take their top spot back in Pool D? Nicaragua pitcher Duque Hebbert got signed by the Detroit Tigers immediately after the game because he struck out Juan Soto, Julio Rodriguez and Rafael Devers.
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry look at Dominican Republic’s win against Nicaragua with the bats coming alive. Will the Dominican Republic take their top spot back in Pool D? Nicaragua pitcher Duque Hebbert got signed by the Detroit Tigers immediately after the game because he struck out Juan Soto, Julio Rodriguez and Rafael Devers.
AN HOUR AGO・Flippin’ Bats with Ben Verlander・4:03
See also Foreign media review: The wonderful closing ceremony draws a successful conclusion to the Winter Olympics