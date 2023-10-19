Dominican Republic Professional Baseball League (Lidom) Announces Schedule for 2023-2024 Championship

The Dominican Republic Professional Baseball League (Lidom) is gearing up for another exciting edition of the fall-winter baseball championship. The league recently announced the schedule for the upcoming season, which is set to commence on [date].

The highly anticipated opening game will take place at the Quisqueya-Juan Marichal stadium, featuring a face-off between the Tigres del Licey and Leones del Esído. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m. Fans can expect a thrilling match as these two teams battle it out on the field.

Following the opener, two more games are set to take place on the same day. The Águilas Cibaeñas will host the Gigantes at the Cibao Stadium, while the Toros will go head-to-head with the Estrellas in San Pedro de Macorís. Both games are slated for a 7:30 p.m. start time.

Lidom has announced that the regular series of the championship will consist of 150 games, with the final game set to be played on December 21. The schedule includes ten free dates, along with the three days dedicated to the Dominican Federation of Professional Baseball Players (Fenapepro) on December 2, 3, and 4.

To provide fans with a comprehensive overview of the season, Lidom has released a detailed calendar. It outlines the games scheduled for October, November (first half), November (second half), and December. This calendar will serve as a valuable reference for fans, ensuring they don’t miss any of the exciting matchups throughout the season.

Baseball enthusiasts across the Dominican Republic are eagerly awaiting the start of the Lidom fall-winter baseball championship. With a lineup of competitive teams and thrilling games ahead, this season promises to be filled with excitement and unforgettable moments. Stay tuned for all the action and updates as the championship unfolds.