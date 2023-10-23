Dominican Republic Takes Home Medals in Weightlifting and Taekwondo at XIX Pan American Games

Santiago, Chile – The Dominican Republic made a strong start in the XIX Pan American Games in Santiago, earning a total of four medals on the first day of competition. The Dominican Republic currently sits in fifth place overall in the medal table.

Weightlifting proved to be a successful event for the Dominican Republic, with Dahiana Ortiz winning the gold medal in the 49 kilogram category. Beatriz Pirón also contributed to the medal count with a bronze in the same category. Ortiz achieved a third attempt in the clean and jerk, lifting 107 kilograms, securing her first place position. The silver medal went to Venezuelan Katherin Echandía.

In Taekwondo, Bernardo Pie claimed the silver medal in the -68 kilos category. Although Pie fell short of winning gold, he showed confidence and dedication throughout the fight. This is Pie’s second silver medal in the Pan American Games, as he also came in second place in the 2019 games in Lima, Peru.

Diver Jonathan Ruvalcaba made history for the Dominican Republic by winning the silver medal in the 1-meter springboard event. Ruvalcaba’s achievement marks the first diving medal for the Dominican Republic in the Pan American Games.

The Dominican Republic’s women’s volleyball team, known as the Queens of the Caribbean, had an impressive start by defeating the Chilean sextet with a resounding 3-0 victory. Yoncaira Peña and Brayelin Martínez delivered strong performances, each scoring 13 points.

In boxing, Cristian Pinales and Yunior Alcántara Reyes advanced to the round of 16. Pinales had a tough fight against North American and world champion Robby González, but emerged victorious with a score of 3-2 in the 80 kilogram category.

Andrea Pigozzi and Robert Pigozzi represented the Dominican Republic in water skiing, finishing in fourth and fifth place respectively after the first day of the preliminary round.

Despite a strong start in several events, the Dominican Republic faced disappointment in baseball, losing for the second time and missing out on a chance to compete for a medal.

The Dominican Republic has shown potential for success in various sports at the Pan American Games, and athletes are determined to continue their strong performances in the days to come.

Share this: Facebook

X

