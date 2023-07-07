Dominican Slugger Elly de la Cruz Shines Despite Controversy Over Bat Tracker

Title: Dominican Slugger Elly de la Cruz Silences Controversy with Powerful Performance

WASHINGTON – Elly de la Cruz found himself at the center of a minor controversy on Wednesday, but it didn’t faze the Dominican slugger as he came out on top. In an impressive display of power, de la Cruz drove in three hits, including a mammoth home run, leading the Cincinnati Reds to a dominant 9-2 victory over the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.

The Reds, who have been on a winning streak, secured their fourth consecutive win and 19th victory in the last 23 games. With this triumph, the team holds a commendable 48-39 record this year.

The incident that triggered the controversy occurred just before de la Cruz’s first at-bat in the second inning. Nationals manager Dave Martinez requested umpires to review de la Cruz’s bat, specifically the attachment of a tracker used to monitor swings. While the tracker is typically employed during practices and training, de la Cruz has used it since last year, explaining its presence on his bat. The review caused a slight delay in the game, although it did not deter de la Cruz’s unwavering determination.

Reds starter Graham Ashcraft, who delivered an outstanding performance by allowing only one run in six innings, acknowledged de la Cruz’s exceptional power. “Any time this guy hits the ball hard, it creates an awesome moment. He has a lot of power. He is ridiculous,” Ashcraft commented, further solidifying de la Cruz’s reputation as an exceptional hitter.

Undeterred by the controversy, de la Cruz continued using the tracker and later clobbered a massive home run that soared into the second deck, extending the Reds’ lead to 5-1. After the powerful hit, the 21-year-old outfielder turned towards the Reds’ dugout and pointed at the device multiple times, emphasizing that it was not the reason for his success.

“I wanted to tell them that the device is not the reason I’m good at my job. It’s because of all the effort I’m putting into it,” de la Cruz clarified, asserting the significance of his hard work and dedication.

Statcast recorded de la Cruz’s impressive fourth home run of the season at a staggering exit velocity of 111.6 mph, with a projected distance of 455 feet. This remarkable feat further solidified de la Cruz’s place as one of the most powerful rookies in recent years, tying him for the fourth-most 455-foot-plus home runs since Statcast began tracking data in 2015.

Reflecting on his remarkable feat, de la Cruz admitted, “I knew that I had hit it hard, but I didn’t know it would go that far, to be honest.” His extraordinary performance throughout the season showcases his emerging talent, as he currently boasts a batting average of .318 along with an impressive .536 slugging percentage. Moreover, de la Cruz has contributed significantly to the Reds’ success, amassing 14 RBIs, 25 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases in just 26 games.

De la Cruz’s resilience in the face of adversity and his explosive display of power have undoubtedly solidified his status as an exciting talent to watch. As the Reds continue to shine, the Dominican slugger’s performance is expected to play an integral role in their pursuit of success in the season ahead.