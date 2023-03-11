Downhill ace Dominik Paris. © Dominik Paris / Social Media

Always a cool saying on his lips and a casual grin on his face: That’s how the ski circus knows Dominik Paris, one of the biggest stars and popular figures in the scene. Now the Ultner power pack showed itself to be very emotional for once.

The reason for this is veteran Matteo Marsaglia, who contested his last race last Sunday in Aspen. The 37-year-old Roman was extremely popular in the ski circus and also played an important role in Dominik Paris’ career, as Ultner now revealed in an emotional post on social media.

“Matte, what can I say,” begins Paris, who is four years his junior. “You’ve been my teammate since I’ve been on the team. We explored the world together. You were a great inspiration with your technique and helped me a lot. Thank you that I was allowed to get to know you, that we were allowed to practice this sport together, that we could have fun. You can be proud of what you have achieved and how often you have gotten back up from the many injuries. I wish you the best for the future and enjoy the time with your family.”

Are more than just teammates: Dominik Paris (left) and Matteo Marsaglia.

These lines make it clear that Paris has lost a close companion in the ski circus in Marsaglia. It also doesn’t happen often that the South Tyrolean, who tends to be reserved on social media, writes such texts.

“One day we will see each other with our children on the slopes.”

Matthew Marsaglia

In any case, Marsaglia’s answer came promptly – and was no less emotional. “Dear Domme. How much have we experienced together? When you joined the national team at a very young age, I naturally called you ‘cucciolo’ (German: puppy). I watched you grow day by day until you became one of the best downhill skiers of all time,” said the Roman.

Marsaglia’s closing words are also touching: “Your words mean a lot to me, the honor is all mine. Now let me sit on the sofa for a few years and someday we’ll see each other on the slopes with our children.” That’s what true male friendship must look like!