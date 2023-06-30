Dominik Szoboszlai: Liverpool in talks to sign RB Leipzig midfielder

Szoboszlai scored six goals for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga last season

Liverpool are in talks with RB Leipzig as they look into signing Dominik Szoboszlai from the German club.

The 22-year-old Hungary attacking midfielder helped Leipzig finish third in the Bundesliga and claim the German Cup last season.

A meeting took place between the representatives of Szoboszlai’s camp and Liverpool, who are looking to bolster their midfield.

A move appeared unlikely earlier in the week but is now a possibility.

There are reports that Szoboszlai has a release clause of about £60m which expires on Friday.

Szoboszlai made 31 appearances for Leipzig in the Bundesliga last season, scoring six goals and registering eight assists.

Liverpool have already added to their midfield earlier this month with the signing of Argentina international Alexis Mac Allister for £35m from Brighton.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is looking to reinforce that area of the pitch with James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain leaving the club this summer.

Carvalho joins RB Leipzig on loan

Meanwhile, Liverpool forward Fabio Carvalho has moved in the other direction as he has joined RB Leipzig on a season-long loan.

Carvalho, 20, joined the Reds from Fulham last summer for an initial £5m and on a five-year contract.

He made 21 appearances for Liverpool last season, including eight starts, and scored three goals.

“He will now continue his development and gain more experience in Germany with Leipzig,” said Liverpool.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

