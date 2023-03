Dallas basketball players defeated Philadelphia 133:126 on Thursday after five defeats in the last six games, and Luka Dončič and Kyrie Irving led them to a valuable victory. The star Slovenian collected 42 points and 12 assists, the American point guard added 40 points and six assists. They became the first teammates in Dallas history to each score at least 40 points in a single NBA game.

