Sports

2022-12-13 14:00

Source: Live Bar

Live broadcast, December 13th, today’s NBA regular season, the Lone Ranger defeated the Thunder 121-114 at home.

After the game, Doncic accepted media interviews. Speaking of Dinwiddie, he praised: “He (Dinwiddie) has been very good recently. This is the second time he has been close to getting a triple-double in the last three or four games. His performance throughout the season He’s been great, he’s been there to get the team through. Whether it’s points, assists, rebounds.”

In this game, Doncic played 36 minutes and 59 seconds, 13 of 27 shots, 3 of 10 three-pointers, 9 of 10 free throws, 38 points, 11 rebounds and 8 assists; Dinwiddie played 34 minutes and 44 seconds, 7 of 16 shots Among them, 4 of 8 three-pointers, 2 of 2 free throws, 20 points, 7 rebounds and 10 assists.

