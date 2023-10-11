Doncic: “Everything has been very special on this day”

11/10/2023 and las 00:53 CEST

The former Real Madrid player received a great tribute on his return to Wizink

The Slovenian could barely play five minutes due to an injury

Luka Doncic, Slovenian player of the Dallas Mavericks, stated that everything was “very special” in the friendly duel against his former team, the Real Madrid, that they lost because 127-123 and in which he could only play five minutes due to an injury.

“The video when they introduce me, the replica of the Euroleague trophy… everything has been very very special. I had been waiting all summer for this match, yesterday I had a bit of bad luck. Nobody wanted to play more than me, for sure. Apart from not being able to play, everything has been very special on this day,” he said.

“Seeing my old teammates has been special, I have a special relationship with them. Meeting Florentino Pérez has also been a very special moment. I have always had a good relationship with him. I wish I could have played more, he was very angry,” he said in the subsequent press conference.

Doncic expressed his desire to be able to play in Madrid again and for the next match to be held in the stadium. Santiago Bernabeu and analyzed the comeback that gave victory to the rival: “Comebacks are something special in Madrid, you can never give them up for dead. They showed that again today.”

He also believes that his team has to “improve many things” and that The goal should be to “win the NBA”, for which they will have to “work hard.” He also assured that his physical condition “is fine.”

In another order of things, he spoke about the start of the English football season at Real Madrid Jude Bellingham: “It has been incredible. I have seen that he has scored ten goals in ten games, and the only one who has done so is Cristiano. He is playing very well.”

