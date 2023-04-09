Original title: Doncic expresses frustration and the Lone Ranger is worried that he may apply for a trade next summer

Beijing time on April 9th, ESPN reporter Tim McMahon reported that well-informed sources revealed that the Mavericks are worried that star Luka Doncic may apply for a trade in the summer of 2024.

With Saturday’s loss to the Bulls, it means that the Mavericks have completely missed the playoffs this year. This season, Doncic expressed extreme frustration both publicly and privately, sources said.

In this context, the Mavericks are worried that if the team does not improve significantly next season, including lineup and record, then Doncic may apply for a trade next summer.

According to a tip McMahon received, Doncic was impatient with the Mavericks’ mediocrity after an MVP-level performance early this season. After he entered the NBA, for the first time, he enthusiastically and proactively conducted personnel discussions with the team management.

Doncic pushed for a Kyrie Irving deal despite the Mavericks’ limited trade assets. But Doncic and Irving teamed up, and the two All-Stars played together with only 5 wins and 11 losses, and the winning rate was only 31.3%.

Doncic’s current contract will expire in the summer of 2027, of which the 26-27 season is a player option.

The 24-year-old Doncic has played 66 games this season, averaging 36.2 minutes per game, surrendering 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.4 steals. (jim)

