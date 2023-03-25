Original title: Doncic scored 34+10+8 Hayward 25 points, the Lone Ranger lost to the Hornets and suffered a 3-game losing streak

On March 25, Beijing time, the NBA regular season continued to fight fiercely. Among them, the Dallas Mavericks lost 109-117 to the Charlotte Hornets at home, suffering a 3-game losing streak. Doncic had 34 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists, while Irving had 18 points. On the other hand, Hayward of the Hornets had 25 points, 3 rebounds and 9 assists.

The score of the four quarters (the Mavericks are behind): 37-26, 32-29, 26-32, 22-22. Hornets: Washington 28 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists, Hayward 25 points, 9 assists and 3 rebounds, Dennis Smith 13 points, 9 assists and 5 rebounds, Mikhailuk 13 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists, Mark Williams 13 points 8 rebounds and 2 assists, Sol 12 points and 3 rebounds, Richards 10 points and 10 rebounds. Mavericks: Doncic 34 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists, Irving 18 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists, Powell 14 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists, Wood 14 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists, Ntilikina 8 points and 3 assists, Hardy 8 points 3 rebounds and 2 assists, Bullock 6 points and 6 rebounds.

In this campaign, Ball, Martin, Oubre, and Rozier of the Hornets were unable to play, while Hardaway Jr. of the Mavericks was absent due to injury. After the opening, Doncic made the first goal, but Mikhailiuk hit a 3-pointer, Hayward singled, and the Hornets played a 7-1 spurt. Since then, the “Eastern European Combination” has scored consecutively, among which Doncic contributed 8 of the team’s first 16 points, reducing the point difference to 2 points. Irving rested, and Hayward scored 4 points and sent 1 assist. He led the team to an 8-4 spurt and opened up the point difference again. After the timeout, the Mavericks only scored 2 points with 2 minutes and 30 seconds left in this quarter. Mikhailuk and substitute Saul scored 3 points in a row. The Hornets made 6 of 10 three-pointers in the first quarter. Ball led by 11 points 37-26.

In the second quarter, the Hornets took turns attacking the Mavericks inside to cause damage. They played a 7-0 spurt at the beginning and rewritten the score to 44-26. To make matters worse, both Holiday and Kleber led the second quarter. commit. After the timeout, Irving broke through for a layup to end the Lone Ranger team’s scoring shortage in this quarter, and Bullock made the team’s first three-pointer, ending the previous embarrassment of 9 consecutive irons. After Doncic came on the field, he assisted Powell and Ntilikina to score successively, and then he hit his first three-pointer. The “Eastern European Combination” scored 7 points in a row, narrowing the point difference to less than 10 points. At the critical moment, Hayward made a 3-pointer, and he led the Hornets to retaliate with an 8-3 spurt to control the situation. Although the substitute Ntilikina hit 3 points and scored 5 points in a row, Hayward felt hot. He made 7 of 11 shots in 16 minutes of two quarters and contributed 17 points and 4 assists. At halftime, the Hornets led the Mavericks by 14 points 69-55.

In the third quarter, Irving made his first three-pointer. He also assisted Kleber and Powell to eat cakes. He led the Mavericks to a 9-2 spurt and narrowed the point difference to Within 10 minutes. After the timeout, Doncic made two free throws for a foul, and the Lone Ranger fell behind 66-73. Just as the Lone Ranger team gradually reversed its decline, the team suddenly misfired in the next 4 minutes and only relied on free throws to score 1 point. Washington scored 6 points in a row, Hayward scored 2+1, and the Hornets blasted. A wave of 14-1 attacks was launched, expanding the point difference to 20 points. Doncic started the singles mode. He contributed 12 points in this quarter, and the team’s substitute Hardy also made two long-range three-pointers. The Lone Ranger, who was 21 points behind, relied on a wave of 18-5 attacks. The score chased to 87-95.

In the last quarter, the Hornets, who were somewhat stunned, failed to score in the first 2 minutes. Bullock made a 3-pointer, Irving assisted Wood for an empty layup, and the Lone Ranger closed the gap with a 9-2 spurt. Reduced to 1 point. At the critical moment, Williams made a layup, and McGowans made a long two-pointer to temporarily relieve the pressure. After the timeout, Sol made a throw and Smith scored 3 points, and the difference between the two teams returned to more than 10 points. Doncic made a mid-range shot and Wood hit a 3-pointer with 4 minutes left in the game. Mikhailiuk responded with 3 points and Richardson broke through for a layup. Although Irving made two free throws after causing Mikhailiuk’s fifth foul, Doncic also scored more than 30 points in singles, but the Mavericks were running out of time. In the end, the Dallas Mavericks lost to the Charlotte Hornets 109-117 and suffered a 3-game losing streak.

Hornets starters: Dennis Smith, Mikhailuk, Hayward, Washington, Richards

Mavericks starting: Doncic, Irving, Bullock, Kleiber, Powell

(beard)Return to Sohu to see more





Editor: