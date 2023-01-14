Home Sports Doncic scored 35 points, James scored 24 points, the Lone Ranger beat the Lakers in double overtime – yqqlm
Original title: Doncic 35 points, James 24 points, the Lone Ranger beat the Lakers in double overtime

CCTV News: On January 13, Beijing time, the NBA regular season, the Lakers played against the Lone Ranger at home. In the end, the two teams fought fiercely in double overtime, and the Lone Ranger beat the Lakers 119-115.

In the first half, the Lone Ranger blossomed outside, a wave of 21-6 instantly widened the point difference, and then the Lakers hit the inside to chase points one after another. At the critical moment, Doncic scored 7 points in a row and led the team to retaliate 9-0 to open the point difference again. After the battle, the Lone Ranger led 59-48 by 11 points.

In the second half, the two sides played a small climax. In the last 11 seconds, Doncic hit a three-pointer at the critical moment, equalizing the score, and the two sides entered overtime.

At the beginning of overtime, the two sides bombarded each other with a three-pointer and missed. At the critical moment, it was Doncic again, who tied the score with a three-pointer at the top of the arc, and the two sides entered the second overtime.

In the second overtime, Wood blocked 2 shots in a row, giving the Mavericks the upper hand. As James missed a three-pointer at the top of the arc, the game ended.

