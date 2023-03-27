Home Sports Doncic’s 40 points were not enough, Dallas lost to Charlotte again in the NBA
Despite Luka Dončič’s 40 points, the Dallas basketball players lost 104:110 in NBA Charlotte and after their fourth defeat in a row, they fell out of the playoff positions. They also lost their second weekend game with the Hornets. The performance of the star Dončič, who also recorded 12 rebounds and eight assists, did not change anything. The Los Angeles Lakers lost to Chicago 108:118 when LeBron James returned to the lineup after a leg injury, but they remain in the top ten of the Western Conference.

