Original title: Doncic’s inefficient 14+11+7 five offenses graduate Slovenia upset and lost to Poland

On September 15th, Beijing time, the top 8 of the 2022 Men’s Basketball European Cup will continue. Slovenia lost 87-90 to Poland and missed the semifinals.

In this game, Luka Doncic played 34 minutes and 44 seconds, made 5 of 15 shots, 3 of 8 three-pointers, 1 of 4 free throws, scored 14 points, 11 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal and 1 block, and appeared 6 times. mistake. At the end of the game, he also got his fifth foul and was ejected.

In addition to Luka, veteran Goran Dragic made 7 of 15 shots, 1 of 4 three-pointers, 2 of 4 free throws, 17 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 5 turnovers.

On the Polish side, the core Matthaus Ponitka played 35 minutes and 29 seconds, made 8 of 17 shots, 5 of 13 three-pointers, 5 of 6 free throws, scored 26 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists, and hit a triple-double. There are still 3 steals in the account, and the data shows that this is also the third triple-double in the history of the European Cup.

In this game, the development of the game in the first quarter was fairly normal. After the opening, Doncic made a beautiful pass to the ground and fed his teammates to score. Since then, he has sent two wonderful passes. Among them, the round in which he received the ball and assisted his teammates with a long pass in the backcourt showed his extraordinary observation and passing feeling.

However, in the defense of Doncic, the Polish team chose the right poison. They attacked him fiercely, forcing him to pass more balls to his teammates. Until the end of this quarter, Doncic faced Ponetka scored a three-pointer and finally scored.

Doncic’s three-pointer failed to boost Slovenia’s overall fighting spirit. In the second quarter of the game, the team’s situation became more passive. During the period, seized the opportunity of Slovenia’s misfire, Poland blasted an offensive climax of 22-2, and once gained a 23-point advantage.

Doncic scored again at the countdown stage before halftime. I saw that he faced the defender and took a three-point shot to enter the net. This goal, which barely stopped the bleeding for Slovenia, also brought the difference back to less than 20 points before halftime.

In the second half, Slovenia launched a big counterattack. Doncic made a three-pointer in the early part of the third quarter, sounding the horn for the team to counterattack. In the middle of this section, Doncic used a complicated dribble to get rid of Poland’s defensive containment and scored a layup. Driven by Doncic, Slovenia gradually filled in the backward pit, and once achieved a go-ahead score in the final quarter.

Doncic is desperate enough. In addition to scoring and passing the ball, he also confronts opponents on the defensive end and completes steals fiercely.

However, as the game heated up, Doncic once again fell into the opponent’s defensive trap, and in the confrontation, his old problems were repeated, and he began to complain about the referee, and he paid the price. With 3 minutes left in the final quarter, Doncic faced Ponetka, and his defense forced the latter into a dead corner. However, as one of the smartest players on the planet, Doncic got a foul on this defense.

Ponitka had a physical confrontation with Doncic at the moment before he fell to the ground. It was this confrontation that allowed Luka to get his fifth offense and be sent off. After that, Doncic could only stand on the sidelines to witness Slovenia’s defeat.

Since he was unable to play to help his teammates, Doncic could only anger the referee with a blushing face. However, the fact of losing the game could not be changed. After Doncic came off, Slovenia was still struggling, but frankly, they had lost it. The last hope of winning… (Poirot)





Editor: