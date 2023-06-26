done deal. Onana towards Manchester United – breaking latest news

by Alessandro Bocci and Monica Colombo

Inter received the right offer from Al Nassr, Ronaldo’s team, which was then ready to sign Frattesi even if 40 million is too much. Even Milan doesn’t hold auctions, and must decide what to do with De Ketelaere. Juve with the Vlahovic and Chiesa cases

The market will officially start next Saturday, the first day of the new season, but negotiations are already raging according to ancient custom. A summer conditioned by the delusions of grandeur of the Arabs and the usual gigantism of the Premier League. Our clubs have been taken by storm and for now they work more in defense than in attack. But the wind will turn. And the first knots will be untied. Starting with the market derby for Davide Frattesi, Sassuolo raider, perhaps the most pampered of this sultry June. Juve and Roma are behind, now the match (chess) yet another derby between Inter and Milan.

Frattesi’s future intersects with that of another midfielder, Marcelo Brozovic. Inter have received the right offer from Al Nassr, Ronaldo’s team. The Arabs have undermined Barcelona, ​​with a proposal of 23 million for the card and a huge three-year deal of 60 million overall for the Croatian. Today the deal could be defined in detail. But not only. Manchester United could also fill the Nerazzurri coffers: this week the Red Devils could make the decisive lunge for goalkeeper Onana with a proposal worth over 50 million. So much so that Marotta and Ausilio have lifted the pressure on the substitute: the Georgian Mamardashvili from Valencia and the Swiss Sommer from Bayern Munich.

Su Frattesi for a kind of substitute. Marotta does not want to participate in auctions. And Milan itself, which will soon have Tonali’s money in its current account, intends to take it easy. The attempt not to fall into the game of Carnevali, the market man of Sassuolo, who would like to get 40 million for his midfielder. Milan will try to lower the cash by inserting one between the center forward Colombo and Daniel Maldini in the operation. Inter have the Mulattieri weapon. Frattesi, who is waiting for the right call, is more intrigued by the Nerazzurri for a technical question. Barella, his model, in the national team pushed him towards Appiano Gentile and Simone Inzaghi would have reassured him with a phone call.

Milan has many knots to untie. For example, the one relating to the future of Charles De Ketelaere, who isn’t finding the size of him at the Under 21 European Championship with the Belgium shirt. The doubt, of no small importance, whether to insist as had happened after the first year with Tonali or break the umbilical cord: perhaps with a loan or, if the right offer is found, even with a definitive transfer. The game is open and times will not be short.

Cristiano Giuntoli, who is about to divorce from Naples and take over the Juventus market, has two burning cases to solve: the future of the former viola Vlahovic and Chiesa. The blue has asked the black and whites for a substantial contract increase, however denied by his agent Fali Ramadani. Juve is ready to let him go also because the feeling with Allegri is low and they are waiting for offers arriving from England: Federico would have already rejected Aston Villa, but now greedy Newcastle could come forward. Liverpool is further away. The high demand: 60 million. For Vlahovic, the summer will be hot. Not his time yet. The first round of waltz does not concern him. First we need to understand if and how Osimhen and Harry Kane will move. Juve would like to get back the 80 million spent, but it won’t be easy. Bayern did some polls. Dusan, however, is not a first choice. Lo for the Germans the defender Kim, Napoli’s revelation: from July 1st he will be able to free himself for 50 million and his fate in Bavaria. The Napoli champion loses the pieces.

