A big and long-awaited transfer is ready. Football defender David Jurásek is heading from Slavia to Benfica Lisbon, according to Sport.cz, the transfer has been agreed on by all parties, the 22-year-old representative is traveling to Portugal for a medical check-up. The Czech vice-champion should collect 14 million euros (334 million crowns), and other bonuses are part of the deal.

