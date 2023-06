Everything is already settled. Foreign media reports that English midfielder Jude Bellingham is officially a Real Madrid player, to whom he transferred from Dortmund for 103 million euros (2.45 billion crowns). Both football clubs announced this on their websites. Real signed a six-year contract with Bellingham. With possible bonuses, the price of the nineteen-year-old talent can rise to 137 million euros (3.26 billion crowns), according to the SID agency.

