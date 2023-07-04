Done! The experienced defender is definitely leaving Sparta

Hanousek came to Sparta in the winter of 2019 from Jablonec. In the 2021/22 season, he visited Wisla Krakow, then headed to Turkey. This spring, he ended his career in Gaziantep, which withdrew from the top flight after the devastating earthquake in February.

The team from the Turkish capital Ankaragücü finished in 11th place in the nineteen-member league table. Hanousek played 11 matches for him.

Matěj Hanousek is leaving Sparta after three and a half years. In the red jersey, he collected 80 competitive starts and won the MOL Cup winner’s trophy 🏆 Hany, thank you for everything and good luck in Turkey! ✊ #acsparta — AC Sparta Praha (@ACSparta_CZ) July 4, 2023

