Done!Romano: Newcastle signed Tonali and Milan fully reached an agreement with a transfer fee of 70 million euros – yqqlm

Tonali is like a plane in his hand, he wants to follow the magpie and fly up the branch to become a phoenix, stay away from the red bird, move to the Premier League, and fly high!

According to the latest news from the famous Italian Romano, Newcastle signed Tonali in the summer window this year and has reached a comprehensive agreement with AC Milan.

According to Romano, Tonali’s transfer to Newcastle is being finalized, the documents are being prepared, the clubs of both sides are doing final inspection and details, and it will be completed soon and will be announced to the outside world.

According to Romano’s previous reports, Tonali’s transfer fee from Milan to Newcastle is70 million euros，The two parties signed a contract for 6 years until 2029Tonali’s annual salary in Newcastle is as high as8 million euros + 2 million euros floating bonus3 times that of the Milan period.

From my personal point of view, the Red Birds drove away Maldini and sold Tonali, indicating that Milan has entered a new stage. do business. This also means that there are no non-sale products in the Milan team. As long as the price is high, Leo and Special Olympics can also cash out, so many giants will play Milan’s “Double Olympics” idea. With a final sigh, Milan is in trouble.Return to Sohu to see more

