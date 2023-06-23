Home » Done!Romano: Newcastle signed Tonali and Milan fully reached an agreement with a transfer fee of 70 million euros – yqqlm
Sports

Done!Romano: Newcastle signed Tonali and Milan fully reached an agreement with a transfer fee of 70 million euros – yqqlm

by admin
Done!Romano: Newcastle signed Tonali and Milan fully reached an agreement with a transfer fee of 70 million euros – yqqlm

Original title: Done!Romano: Newcastle signed Tonali and Milan fully reached an agreement transfer fee of 70 million euros

Tonali is like a plane in his hand, he wants to follow the magpie and fly up the branch to become a phoenix, stay away from the red bird, move to the Premier League, and fly high!

According to the latest news from the famous Italian Romano, Newcastle signed Tonali in the summer window this year and has reached a comprehensive agreement with AC Milan.

According to Romano, Tonali’s transfer to Newcastle is being finalized, the documents are being prepared, the clubs of both sides are doing final inspection and details, and it will be completed soon and will be announced to the outside world.

According to Romano’s previous reports, Tonali’s transfer fee from Milan to Newcastle is70 million eurosThe two parties signed a contract for 6 years until 2029Tonali’s annual salary in Newcastle is as high as8 million euros + 2 million euros floating bonus3 times that of the Milan period.

From my personal point of view, the Red Birds drove away Maldini and sold Tonali, indicating that Milan has entered a new stage. do business. This also means that there are no non-sale products in the Milan team. As long as the price is high, Leo and Special Olympics can also cash out, so many giants will play Milan’s “Double Olympics” idea. With a final sigh, Milan is in trouble.Return to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Is Arenas Stadium, Cellino also acquitted of embezzlement...

in Brittany, elected officials believe in the “spillovers”...

Eastbourne & Wimbledon qualifying 2023: How to watch...

The Football Association of the Czech Republic made...

injury in the quarterfinals against Bublik- breaking latest...

Sailing: Orcas attack two boats in Ocean Race

Sun Wen’s golden performance: Women’s World Cup Moment...

Tennis today | Alcaraz – Dimitrov: Schedule and...

Paris 2024 Olympics: two senior officials of the...

The bench of the French team takes a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy