Original title: Dongguan Equestrian League 30CM Post-season Competition: Chen Chuhan climbed to the top and Tang Yachen won the second and third place

On September 11, Beijing time, the 2022 Dongguan Equestrian League continued to compete in the stables founded by Olympic riders, the Kimberle Equestrian Academy.

In the competition for the 30CM post-season competition, Kimberle Equestrian Academy took the top four places in the competition and became the biggest winner. Among them, Chen Chuhan and Dabai successfully reached the top with zero penalty points and 68.50 seconds, and Tang Yachen teamed up with Meteor and Jinyi to take the runner-up and third place with zero penalty points, 68.43 seconds and zero penalty points, and 68.33 seconds respectively.

This game adopts a bilateral time-matched competition system, which aims to examine the stability and rhythm of the combination of horses and horses in the process of traveling, and the requirements for the traveling speed are relatively low. According to the rules, the one with the fewest penalty points wins. Under the same penalty points, the closer to the best time (the absolute value is smaller), the higher the score and ranking will be. Route designer Luo Zhiyong set up a route with 10 obstacles for all combinations with a prescribed time of 73 seconds and an optimal time of 69 seconds.

In the end, Chen Chuhan and Dabai won the championship with zero penalty points, 68.50 seconds, and a time difference of 0.50 seconds. Tang Yachen teamed up with Meteor and Jinyi to win the second and third place with zero penalty points, 68.43 seconds and zero penalty points, 68.33 seconds, 0.57 seconds and 0.67 seconds respectively. Ye Qian and Anda ranked fourth with zero penalty points, 67.77 seconds and a time difference of 1.23 seconds, Wu Peien and Xiao Q from Shenzhen Shangwu ranked fifth with zero penalty points and 67.52 seconds, Wang Yun and Qinggongma from Jinbole Equestrian Academy Ranked sixth with zero penalty points and 67.43 seconds.Return to Sohu, see more

