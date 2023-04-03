article by Nicholas Pucci

In telling about feats in the pool of Donna de Varonaan American from San Diegio born in 1947, we realize that her parable as swimming champion was certainly intense, but of very short duration, hanging up her swimsuit just after the 17 springs.

Indeed this very talented swimmer she was selected very young, just 13 years old, for the 1960 Rome Olympics, already holder of the world record on the 400 medley, 5’36″5, made a few weeks before the Games in a specialty not yet included in the five-circle swimming program. In Italy de Varona swims a fraction of the 4x100sl relay without then being deployed in the final, and then, to star in the only major swimming competition held at the time, he had to wait four years for the 1964 Tokyo Gamesfor which he obtains the qualification ai Trials both in the 100m butterfly and in the 400m medley, as well as as a member of the 4x100sl relay, despite being excluded from the individual event having finished fourth in the USA selections.

La de Varona, who in the post-Olympic four years has established herself as the best mixed race on the planet, setting 7 world records in the 200m medley and 6 in the double distanceis indeed penalized by the reduced Olympic program which provides for the dispute of only the 400 medley, but finally she can compete in the style and distance more congenial to her, to which he shows up strong with the record of 5’14″9 established on August 30 of the same year.

In Tokyo, because, de Varona enters the scene in the 100 butterfly race, finishing in fifth place in a test the prerogative of compatriot Sharon Stouder who anticipates the Dutch Ada Kok and the third American of the lot, Kathy Ellis, and on 15 October she is in the pool for the medley 400m batteries, in which she will have to contend with the other American Sharon Finneranwhich in the four-year Olympic period was the only one to interrupt the series of world records for women, in turn lowering the limit twice in Osaka on 26 and 28 July 1962.

Effectively, de Varona already sets the best qualifying time for the final, 5’24″2, which obviously also counts as the Olympic recordwhile Finneran, engaged in the first series, is only second, 5’32″7, two seconds behind the British Anita Lonsbrough, who together with Martha Randall and the German Veronika Holletz, winners of the other two heats, is a candidate at least for a place on the podium.

On October 18, in the waters of the Yoyogi National Gymnasium, however, de Varona has no difficulty in confirming her role as favourite, taking the gold in a modest time of 5’18″7, in any case an Olympic record, but which leaves the two compatriots Finneran and Randall, separated from each other by the trifle of 1 tenth, to complete a podium entirely “made in Usa“, to be added to the success obtained in the 4x100sl relayin which this time Donna competes in the final.

After that? Immediate withdrawal from competitions, to switch to the other side of the barricade… because sport, in addition to participating, must also be told.