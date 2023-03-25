Home Sports Donnarumma on TV, the laughable dialogue in Neapolitan dialect – Corriere TV
Sports

by admin
I’ve been waiting for half an hour
But what is this, a nougat stall? This is a broadcast, we have a lineup, otherwise we throw everything away and do it at random. I don’t understand, when they go to sports Sundays they don’t say anything, they all come here and complain.
Where do you live in Paris, Gigio? No, but you don’t have to say the address, that’s really stupid. (Addressing the audience) But what do these people know about Paris? It’s not that you live in Pompeii. When will they ever come to Paris? These are starving.
Somewhere near Paris, about two kilometers away.
In short, it is the Castellammare di Stabia of Paris. However you always turn it in Castellammare you live. Were you able to fathom Messi’s character? Do you go out together in the evening? Does he live in a more expensive area? Does he make more money? Look how relative wealth and poverty are. When Messi sees Donnarumma he says: Excuse me, I have no change. That is forgotten. How strange is life, eh Gigio? Go explain to him that you too have a good salary.
But what language do you speak to each other? You’ve been abroad for twenty years, but it seems you left Castellammare yesterday. Many years in Milan, many in Paris, but you always talk like that (imitates Neapolitan cadence). But while you walk down the street do you plug your ears? Can’t you hear them at all?

March 25, 2023 – Updated March 25, 2023, 6:56 pm

