“Don’t be shy, we’re falling to the first league”. The fans have no illusions, Isk is getting closer and closer to the degradation of Nona football

Another match passes, and it is getting harder and harder for fans of Śląsk to answer the question: “Are Exposito and Yeboah able to save Wrocław from relegation?”. There are only three rounds left for the inhabitants of Wrocław for a football miracle, because it would be difficult to call the maintenance of Jacek Magiera’s team otherwise, which has not won the league since February (nine rounds).

And in Bialystok it failed again. Although the circumstances of the match against Jagiellonia created a great chance for the team from Wrocław. Śląsk started the match very sluggishly again, maybe not as bad as in previous meetings, but still did not resemble a team actually fighting (!) for relegation. He was kept alive by the inefficiency of the hosts, because even Marc Gual, who was in very good shape, could not hit the empty goal of the Wrocław team in the first 20 minutes.

And when Śląsk finally managed to get to Jaga’s goal, Michał Pazdan made another terrible mistake this season and John Yeboah, the best in the visiting team for many weeks, gave the Wrocław team the lead until the break.

But Silesia would not be Silesia if it had not put a stick in its spokes. This time it was done by Victor Garcia, who made a pointless slide to cut Tomas Prikryl in the penalty area. Penalty kick, Marc Gual’s 15th goal of the season and a draw that really doesn’t give Silesia anything.

A tie that could not be changed, despite the fact that the aforementioned Pazdan tried his best to get the title of an honorary citizen of Wrocław. His next mistake and a foul by Israel Puerto gave Slask a dangerous free-kick from 17 meters. Later, Pazdan earned a second yellow and red card with an idiotic attack on Dennis Jastrzembski’s legs under the opponent’s penalty area, weakening Jagiellonia for the last several minutes of the game.

However, this did not help Śląsk to score the winning goal, although once or twice under the goal of the hosts it was actually dangerous. But is this impotence of the inhabitants of Wrocław surprising to anyone? Yeboah’s goal was the first goal scored by the Śląsk player since March 18 – during that time, the only goal for the Wrocław team was an own goal by Robert Ivanov, the defender of Warta…

Silesia did not reach the bottom. Silesia began to settle on this bottom. In the match against Jagiellonia, the statistics of shots may be misleading, because they are in favor of the guests, but the quality of the created situations, shown by the expected goals coefficient (xG 1.71 – 0.82 for the hosts), shows clearly – Adrian Siemieniec’s team was the better team for most of the match , and Silesia did not take advantage of the opportunity that nevertheless opened up for him.

Śląsk Wrocław looked a bit better in Białystok than in previous meetings. However, if Jacek Magiera’s team progresses at this pace, it will actually play a good match in the first league. Already after playing their match, Śląsk is three points behind the safe zone, and in addition, a worse balance of direct matches with the first to be caught by Zagłębie Lubin and Korona Kielce. And yet it can be even worse, because both can still score points in this round.

– Beware of boorishness, we are falling to the first league! – shouted fans of Lsk Wrocaw present in the visitors’ sector in Bialystok. Interestingly, less than a month ago, exactly the same chant after the defeat in Podlasie was chanted by supporters of Lechia Gdańsk who were friends with Śląsk. And there are many indications that the two teams will meet again next season in a friendly match, but in different competitions. Jacek Magiera seems to see the greatest chance for his team in the schedule for the next rounds. In the post-match press conference, he didn’t look broken.

– We feel unsatisfied. At the end of the first half we scored a goal and we looked really good (…) We have to remember that nothing is over yet. Now we will fight for six points in the next two home games – he said after the meeting (quote for SlaskWroclaw.pl).

Why is Magiera talking about the next two matches when three more will be played? In front of Silesia now confrontations at home with an equally weak spring Wisła Płock, as well as the already degraded Miedź Legnica. In the event of winning six points in these meetings, the inhabitants of Wrocław will return to the game for relegation, although the task will still be very difficult – in the last round they will play away to Legia Warszawa. But when if not now?

However, the problem of Śląsk Wrocław is deeper, because the team from Lower Silesia won only two matches in the spring, and the last one was in February, when for the third time this season they defeated Lech Poznań focused on the Europa League Conference. Since then, nine rounds have passed, in which Śląsk scored only five points, and the draw in Białystok broke the series of four consecutive defeats. His game still does not indicate that he is going to start winning regularly and it is very difficult to answer the question of why this would suddenly change.