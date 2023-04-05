original title: no home?The Guangzhou team’s training venue expires and the local department will take over the venue on April 10

Beijing time on April 6th, according to media person Cong Shuoming, an announcement from the Guangzhou Panyu District Culture, Radio, Television, Sports and Tourism Bureau has been posted at the entrance of the Guangzhou team’s training base, indicating that personnel will be sent to the scene on April 10, 2023. Receive venue.

Cong Shuoming wrote: Today is Qingming Festival, and the Guangzhou team will still be actively preparing for the Chinese League One that will start in the middle and late months of the month. (The Chinese Super League is determined to start at 415, and so on, the Chinese League One has a high probability of starting at 422.) But not long ago, such an incident happened, which made people feel helpless and puzzled while being surprised—the training of the Guangzhou team An announcement from the Guangzhou Panyu District Culture, Radio, Television, Sports and Tourism Bureau has been pasted on the entrance of the base (the content of the announcement is shown in the picture above).

First of all, this announcement shows that the Guangzhou team is still in arrears with the rent of the training base. It is understood that this is indeed a fact, and the team’s economic situation still has a relatively large crisis. However, in the critical period of preparations for the upcoming game, it is unreasonable and even a little unreasonable for the Panyu District Culture and Sports Bureau to take back the base in this way. Handsome, the new season is about to start, but there is no place to train at the moment, so how can we proceed?

You must know that the Guangzhou team is currently the only professional team in Guangzhou. It was established in 1954 and has been passed down to the present. It has a profound heritage and a fan base. Although the glory experienced in the past is no longer now, everyone knows the truth that competitive sports always go through ups and downs. You can’t be obedient when you are brilliant. Two feet… It’s too simple and rude for the other party to do this! For this approach, the author really disagrees.

It is understood that Guangzhou Football Club has maintained good communication with the defaulting parties (including Tianhe Public Security, Tianhe Stadium, etc.), expressing that they will try their best to repay the money as soon as possible, and the other party has always expressed their understanding. Solve the problem. Why can’t Guangzhou Panyu District Culture, Radio, Television, Sports and Tourism Bureau do what these units can do? Only they can’t understand? Do you still use such means to “kill the Guangzhou team”? Wouldn’t it be too ruthless to do so!

The arrears are true, but according to regulations, the Culture, Radio, Television, Sports and Tourism Bureau of Panyu District, Guangzhou City cannot directly post an announcement to directly collect the land. It also needs to follow the procedures and regulations in accordance with the legal process. It is simple and rude to do so now. Bullying people is really confusing and resentful.

In the end, I still hope that the two sides will calm down, negotiate amicably, and finally handle this matter well to achieve a win-win situation. The Guangzhou team can also continue to prepare well, and they can have an excellent and unexpected performance in the new season. Competitive sports often see bottoming out and rebirth from Nirvana. Ups and downs are common. It is wise not to talk about heroes for a while, but to take a long-term view.





