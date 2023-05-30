Don’t leave me alone, I don’t know how to live without you»- breaking latest news

Since being hit by a cart on Sunday which knocked him off his horse which then hit him on the head into a hospital induced coma

His conditions were declared serious right from the start, but a further reason for concern has been added in recent hours. It is the one made up of the Instagram post of Rico’s wife, Alba Silva, a former model and influencer who wrote: Don’t leave me alone my love because I swear I can’t, I don’t know how to live without you. I’m waiting for you my life, I love you so much. Words that shook sporting and non-sporting Spain. One of the first to respond to Alba’s words was in fact Carlos Alcaraz, tennis player, number one in the world: Lots of strength. Everything will be fine. Some are wondering if Rico will be able to continue playing after the accident. But a premature question, first the PSG goalkeeper must win the battle of his life.