Home » Don’t leave me alone, I don’t know how to live without you»- breaking latest news
Sports

Don’t leave me alone, I don’t know how to live without you»- breaking latest news

by admin
Don’t leave me alone, I don’t know how to live without you»- breaking latest news

Since being hit by a cart on Sunday which knocked him off his horse which then hit him on the head into a hospital induced coma

His conditions were declared serious right from the start, but a further reason for concern has been added in recent hours. It is the one made up of the Instagram post of Rico’s wife, Alba Silva, a former model and influencer who wrote: Don’t leave me alone my love because I swear I can’t, I don’t know how to live without you. I’m waiting for you my life, I love you so much. Words that shook sporting and non-sporting Spain. One of the first to respond to Alba’s words was in fact Carlos Alcaraz, tennis player, number one in the world: Lots of strength. Everything will be fine. Some are wondering if Rico will be able to continue playing after the accident. But a premature question, first the PSG goalkeeper must win the battle of his life.

May 30, 2023 (change May 30, 2023 | 5:20 pm)

© breaking latest news

See also  Probable formations of Verona-Inter

You may also like

The Roland-Garros tournament has not yet decided whether...

Europa League: Dybala participates in the finishing of...

Roland Garros | Bouzková believes that despite the...

Eastbourne International: Elena Rybakina to compete before Wimbledon...

Climbing: Innsbruck World Cup also as a performance...

Liam Hendriks pitches eighth inning in return from...

Hot days in Bayern. As Kahn appealed and...

Plot vote by mail | The investigation of...

“Due to the war in Ukraine, there is...

Angers dismisses Ilyes Chetti – L’Équipe

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy