Home » “Don’t sell players to the Russians, it’s money with children’s blood” – breaking latest news
Sports

“Don’t sell players to the Russians, it’s money with children’s blood” – breaking latest news

by admin
“Don’t sell players to the Russians, it’s money with children’s blood” – breaking latest news

by the Sports Editor

The Portuguese coach, formerly at Roma and now at Lille, married to a Ukrainian and was in Kiev in February 2022: Follow the example of Sassuolo, who said no to Russian teams

Don’t sell players to Russian clubs, with that money flows the blood of children who die every day. Paulo Fonseca, 50, Portuguese, a past in Italy at Roma, now at Lille, married to a Ukrainian woman, Katerina Ostroushko, and in February 2022 he was in Kiev when the Russian invasion began. The coach chooses Twitter to launch an appeal to European teams, asking them not to make transfer negotiations with Russian teams. In the last week I read that Benfica and my Braga were considering selling Chiquinho and Tormena to Russian clubs. I don’t want to believe it, I refuse to do it – he reads in the press release -. Every day Russia continues to kill people and especially innocent children, perhaps some of them at home while watching a football match.

Fonseca cites Sassuolo as a virtuous example: Two weeks ago a Russian club tried to buy Rogrio, Sassuolo’s left defender – the coach’s words -. The Italian club refused to enter into negotiations and said it would never do so for war-related ethical reasons. I was proud to think that “my world” (football, ed) continues to be an example. So he closes with an exhortation to the teams in his country: I appeal for Benfica and my Braga to follow Sassuolo’s example. If they close deals with Russian clubs, that money will be dripping with the blood of children who die every day in Ukraine. And many of these guys loved football.

In March 2022 Fonseca himself had told of the more than 30-hour journey to escape from Kiev, bombed by the Russians: These days I have forgotten about football – he said at the time -. We constantly had the feeling of danger. It was 4 in the morning and we heard bombs falling in Kiev. it was the most difficult moment. We panicked. I have a great connection with Ukraine.

August 14, 2023 (change August 14, 2023 | 14:22)

See also  Volleyball, easy draw in the Champions League: here are all the opponents of Imoco

© breaking latest news

You may also like

A Danish fan flies to Prague for a...

2023 NFL preseason schedule: Dates, times, channels, how...

Tang Jiali Joins Levanter Las Palas Football Club...

Bundesliga: Trio struggles with failed EC rehearsals

Maritime Safety | Salvage invests this year 27...

Real Madrid Signs Kepa Arrizabalaga as Replacement for...

Manager Sébastien Piqueronies extends with Pau until 2027

RAJNOCH’S GLOSSARY: I feel sorry for the Dynamo...

Kepa Arrizabalaga: Real Madrid sign Chelsea goalkeeper on...

Last-minute goal redeems Altach in the western derby

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy