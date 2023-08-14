“Don’t sell players to the Russians, it’s money with children’s blood” – breaking latest news

by the Sports Editor

The Portuguese coach, formerly at Roma and now at Lille, married to a Ukrainian and was in Kiev in February 2022: Follow the example of Sassuolo, who said no to Russian teams

Don’t sell players to Russian clubs, with that money flows the blood of children who die every day. Paulo Fonseca, 50, Portuguese, a past in Italy at Roma, now at Lille, married to a Ukrainian woman, Katerina Ostroushko, and in February 2022 he was in Kiev when the Russian invasion began. The coach chooses Twitter to launch an appeal to European teams, asking them not to make transfer negotiations with Russian teams. In the last week I read that Benfica and my Braga were considering selling Chiquinho and Tormena to Russian clubs. I don’t want to believe it, I refuse to do it – he reads in the press release -. Every day Russia continues to kill people and especially innocent children, perhaps some of them at home while watching a football match.

Fonseca cites Sassuolo as a virtuous example: Two weeks ago a Russian club tried to buy Rogrio, Sassuolo’s left defender – the coach’s words -. The Italian club refused to enter into negotiations and said it would never do so for war-related ethical reasons. I was proud to think that “my world” (football, ed) continues to be an example. So he closes with an exhortation to the teams in his country: I appeal for Benfica and my Braga to follow Sassuolo’s example. If they close deals with Russian clubs, that money will be dripping with the blood of children who die every day in Ukraine. And many of these guys loved football.

In March 2022 Fonseca himself had told of the more than 30-hour journey to escape from Kiev, bombed by the Russians: These days I have forgotten about football – he said at the time -. We constantly had the feeling of danger. It was 4 in the morning and we heard bombs falling in Kiev. it was the most difficult moment. We panicked. I have a great connection with Ukraine.

