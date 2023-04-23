Donyell Malen: From bad purchase to factor in BVB’s title race

Donyell Malen was considered a problem child at BVB and was a stranger to Dortmund for a long time. But in recent weeks, the Dutchman has become the strongest and most dangerous striker. He scored twice in the 4-0 (3-0) win over Eintracht Frankfurt – and in the fifth game in a row.

BDonyell Malen was not so easy to catch when celebrating a goal. The Dutchman ran in the direction of the corner flag, fired one shot after the other with his index fingers, which he moved like pistols – only at the corner flag could he be caught by his teammates.

The footballing resurrection of Borussia Dortmund 4-0 (3-0) over Eintracht Frankfurt cannot be pinned down to individual players. Just as little as the disaster in Stuttgart a week ago, when Edin Terzic’s team gambled away a 2-0 lead and had to settle for a 3-3 lead in the end, making it a laughing stock.

That was a general failure – just as it was a concentrated performance by the entire team on Saturday that catapulted BVB to the top of the table. “We felt that every single player wanted to show that what we showed in Stuttgart wasn’t our goal,” said the BVB coach.

Nevertheless, if there is one player who symbolizes that BVB has now ousted Bayern from the top, it is Malen. Malen of all people – because the winger, who came from PSV Eindhoven in the summer of 2021, was considered a problem child for a long time. On Saturday, however, Malen showed what he can do: he scored in the fifth Bundesliga game in a row – and this time even twice.

“He was outstanding”

“That was one of the best performances we’ve seen from Donny in our jersey. He was outstanding,” said Terzic. He left open what he meant exactly, which qualities of his offensive player he praised: the strong shooting technique, with the help of which Malen was able to overcome Frankfurt keeper Kevin Trapp twice? The speed that allowed the 24-year-old to evade defenders? Or his instinct, which enables him to anticipate situations and launch into free space at the right moment? Terzic probably meant the mixture of everything.

However, it took Malen to be able to call off his abilities on such a regular basis. In summer 2021 he was the king transfer of Dortmund with a transfer fee of 30 million euros. It was a burden for him, however. He had extreme adjustment difficulties.

The pace in the Bundesliga is significantly higher than in the Dutch Eredivisie. Malen first had to get used to the pressing, the opponent’s early approach and the defensive work that strikers also have to do in Germany. He sensed the impatience of the fans and after just a few months was considered a bad buy.

It was too hasty a judgment – especially because there had been a discrepancy between training and competition performance for a long time. “In training we’ve often seen how many good opportunities he can have,” said Terzic.

Above all, this includes a move that is a bit reminiscent of his compatriot Arjen Robben: Malen loves to pull the ball from the outside in with the ball on his foot, then turn at lightning speed – and shoot at goal without a start. But because he rarely showed this in the games, he was not used regularly. Former Dutch national coach Louis van Gaals did not take him to the World Cup. This hit the sensitive Malen hard.

But he didn’t give up. After the World Cup break in the Bundesliga, he worked harder than ever at BVB – and finally rewarded himself with goals. “It gave him a lot of self-confidence. He needed that moment where it ‘clicks’. He’s now an incredibly enriching element for the team,” said BVB sporting director Sebastian Kehl.

They always knew Malen’s skills in Dortmund. “But we’re glad that he’s now proving it more and more often,” says Kehl. The former problem child Malen could still be a decisive factor in the title race.