Doping investigations: probably no charges against Vuskovic – what’s next?

The Hamburg public prosecutor’s office has ended the doping investigation against central defender Mario Vuskovic from the second division soccer team Hamburger SV according to NDR information. However, according to ARD doping expert Hajo Seppelt, this does not have any effect on the judgment of the CAS sports court.

By Tim Osing and Irina Gnep

Investigators returned the Croatian defender’s electronics and belongings that had been confiscated last week. Evidence of the suspicion of doping was apparently not found; an interrogation and medical examinations are said to have gone well for Vuskovic. The “Süddeutsche Zeitung” reported first.

The proceedings of the public prosecutor’s office have not yet been officially terminated, but an indictment is considered unlikely under these circumstances. So a little relief for Vuskovic, in whom the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) found the banned substance erythropoietin (Epo) after a training check in September 2022. At the end of March 2023, the DFB banned the 21-year-old retrospectively from November 15, 2022 for two years.

ARD doping expert Seppelt: Probably no influence on the CAS

Both sides lodged an objection, the Vuskovic side is demanding an acquittal and NADA a four-year ban. Since then, the case has been with the International Sports Court CAS, but according to the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” the hearing will take place there in December at the earliest.

But what do the unsuccessful investigations by the public prosecutor mean for the further course of the Vuskovic case? From a purely formal point of view, this has no consequences whatsoever, explains ARD doping expert Hajo Seppelt. “In criminal law, a suspect has to be proven guilty. In sports law, it’s the other way around, there’s the so-called reversal of the burden of proof. The suspect has to prove that he’s innocent. In this respect, these are two completely different legal principles.”

“I don’t think the cards are better mixed for Vuskovic now.”

— ARD doping expert Hajo Seppelt

Seppelt doubts that the results of the investigation by the public prosecutor’s office will have an impact on the CAS. “He has to see what the facts are and there is a positive B sample. A clearly positive B sample, the analysts say. So I don’t think the cards are better mixed for Vuskovic.”

The HSV professional is represented before the CAS by lawyer Paul Greene, who is a specialist in doping cases and was able to successfully save Australian runner Peter Bol from a ban. The big difference to the Vuskovic case: Bol’s B sample was “atypically conspicuous”, i.e. not clearly positive or negative.

Epo analysis method still vulnerable

It is this scope for interpretation that makes epo cases difficult and vulnerable. Seppelt: “Regardless of how heavy the laboratory analysis results in the Vuskovic case weigh – and from the analysts’ point of view they weigh very heavily – one has to concede that the Epo analysis method does not offer as much reliability as, for example, a detection method for classic doping substances, like anabolic steroids.”

Analysts view and interpret measurement images using the so-called SAR-PAGE method. “There is still room for improvement, and insiders admit that. As long as there is nothing better, WADA will defend its current procedure tooth and nail so as not to set any precedents,” says Seppelt. “You can certainly criticize that. On the other hand, resourceful lawyers will do everything to free their clients as long as there are these legal vulnerabilities in the analysis process.”

CAS decision only at the turn of the year

Whether this will succeed in the Vuskovic case will probably only become clear at the turn of the year, when the CAS opens the process. The Hamburg public prosecutor’s office will probably wait for this hearing before officially closing the investigation.

