The wave widens. After Dino Baggio, other footballers admit they are scared. For the effects of doping, or something similar. «I was on a drip with a pink liquid, I remember it perfectly. I admit I also took some meds. I’ll call the doctor who followed us in Brescia to find out more and understand what I caught in the years when I played for Milan, Verona and Brescia. I didn’t know what was inside the drips» says the former Bari, Verona, Brescia and Milan striker Florin Raducioiu. «We have always been told that they were vitamins, glucose to be precise. In Milan we took other pills. I said it before Vialli’s death. We have to ask ourselves why these premature deaths occur »he explains to“ Sport Report ”.

Brambati’s fears

The former striker speaks at the same time that another past player launches accusations. «I’m afraid too – Massimo Brambati told “Process 7 Gold”-, twenty years ago I said it and I received a letter from the FIGC threatening me. I, in a club whose name I won’t mention, used to take Micoren before the game as if they were sweets. At the time it was not forbidden, after a few years it became very forbidden. I was also taking Anemina, a non-doping substance, but I felt its effect. I didn’t feel the fatigue, I had accelerated heartbeats and a greater promptness of reflexes ». His words are heavy. «I was 20 years old and they told me by doing a drip I would have had a better performance. There were coaches who got angry if you didn’t get a drip. They gave substances which at the time, however, were not considered doping. Today when I hear certain situations that happen to footballers of my period, I entrust myself to God…”.

Political reactions

The issue also shakes politics. “I ask the president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina, to think of an intervention that can shed light on the possible cases of doping that have occurred in our football in recent decades,” said Alfredo Antoniozzi, deputy group leader of the Brothers of Italy in the Chamber. The world of football asks for the truth. «I have read Dino Baggio’s statements, he seems to me to be a balanced boy and I think he is asking an important question. With all the money circulating in the world of football, more in-depth studies could indeed be carried out on the fact that there may be a greater incidence of certain diseases among former footballers» says Beppe Dossena. While Roberto Mancini is more cautious. «The recent phrases on medicines in football and the health of the players? I have no idea, you have to tread lightly with certain statements – says the national coach -. Unfortunately, these things (diseases, ed) happen to those who have been players and also to normal people, who haven’t been. You have to be careful.”