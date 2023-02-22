Wada said she did not agree with the findings of the Russian disciplinary committee which said Valieva had “no fault or negligence” for a positive doping test a few weeks before the Games and for this reason asked the CAS for an retroactive disqualification

A four-year backdated ban starting from 25 December 2021. This is the request made in the appeal to the CAS by Wada, the world anti-doping agency, against Kamil Valiev , the Russian figure skater tested positive for trimetazidine in a test before the Beijing Olympics where she won the gold medal in the Team Event. A medal that, if Wada’s request were accepted, she would be denied.

After the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) the International Skating Federation (Isu) has also announced that it has filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne (Tas) for the doping case involving the Russian figure skating champion Kamila Valieva found positive for trimetazidine on 25 December 2021 as part of the National Championships in St. Petersburg. The Isu underlined that “young athletes must be protected from doping but not exempt from sanctions”. The reference is to the announcement last January by the independent committee of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (Rusada) which claimed, despite the check having given a positive result following an exchange of drugs with that of Kamila’s grandfather suffering from a heart condition, the athlete was not guilty. Rusada had specified that “there was no fault or negligence” on the part of Valieva and that the sanction would have been the exclusion from the ranking of the Russian Championships.

During the Beijing Olympic Games, Valieva’s positivity emerged in a check carried out at the end of December 2021, which had led to the postponement of the Team Event award ceremony until the case was resolved. The CAS confirmed the Russian decision that she would be allowed to compete in the women’s event where she led after the short program but then fell multiple times in the free to finish fourth. Wada went to CAS again in the fall saying Russia was delaying the case and asking for a four-year ban. Russia’s anti-doping agency Rusada ruled last month that she was not guilty of fault or negligence and only disqualified her from the national championships where she had presented the positive test.

Wada said on Tuesday that she “thoroughly reviewed the reasoned and comprehensive decision” and “believes the Russian Anti-Doping Agency disciplinary court’s finding that the athlete had ‘no fault or negligence’ is incorrect under the terms of the Anti-Doping Code in this case and exercised the right to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. “As part of the appeal, Wada is seeking a four-year period of ineligibility and disqualification of all athlete achievements from the date of the sample collection on December 25, 2021. “As it has sought to do during this process, Wada will continue to press for the matter to proceed without further undue delay.” Valieva has returned to domestic competition, but Russian skaters have been banned from international events as part of sanctions following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.