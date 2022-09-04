Home Sports Dortmund 1-0 Hoffenheim 101 Renjiu Kai 22839 note 540 yuan – yqqlm
Sports

by admin
Dortmund 1-0 Hoffenheim

　　On September 4th, Beijing time, the results of the 22101st Renjiu lottery draw were announced. Choose 9 games to open 22839 bets, each betting bonus 540 yuan. The total amount of Renjiu bets in this period is 19,302,970 yuan.

　　

　　In the 6th game of the current victory and defeat lottery, the game between Guingamp and Rodez was postponed due to the flight of the visiting team, and the result was calculated according to 310 all-pairs.In the Bundesliga, Dortmund beat Huo Cun 1-0; in La Liga, Celta beat Cadiz 3-0; in the British Championship, West Brom drew 1-1 with Burnley and lost 1 to 3.28. ; Bundesliga, Nuremberg lost 2-4 to Brunswick, Heidenheim won 2-1 at home to Dusseldorf

In the Ligue 2 game, Queveli 3-3 Niort lost 1 to 3.1, and the rest of the games were the first to lose. In the Dutch second game, Breda 1-1 Ein FC also lost more than 3 to 1, and Venlo won the game smoothly. In this issue of football lottery, there are only 3 games with more than 1 loss of 3, and the first loss is as many as 9 games. The detailed results are as follows:

1 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 1 3 1

　　The deadline for redemption in this issue is November 3, 2022, and the prize will be discarded if it is overdue.

