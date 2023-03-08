A penalty farce gave Chelsea a 2-0 win over BVB in the round of 16 second leg. However, the success is by no means undeserved.

Jude Bellingham (left), Christian Pulisic and Giovanni Reyna react to a decision by referee Danny Makkelie during the Champions League Round of 16 second leg match between Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund. Alastair Grant / AP

Today’s football provokes many questions. But one separates the spirits like no other: hand or not hand? Intent or coincidence? This is relevant in the penalty area, whenever the consequence is a penalty whistle – or none at all. Like on Tuesday evening in the match between Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund, the round of 16 second leg in the Champions League. Then Marius Wolf stood in the way of a cross attempt, or rather: he was positioned too unfavorably to the opponent to be able to bring his left arm completely out of the ball’s line of flight.