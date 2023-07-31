Home » Dortmund beats ManUnited in Sabitzer’s debut
Sports

by admin
Borussia Dortmund also won the second friendly in the USA on Marcel Sabitzer’s debut. The German runners-up defeated Sabitzer’s ex-club, English record champions Manchester United, 3-2 (2-1) in Las Vegas on Sunday evening (local time).

Youssoufa Moukoko scored the winning goal in front of 50,857 spectators in the Allegiant Stadium in the 71st minute after a pass from Marco Reus. Diogo Dalot gave ManUnited the lead (24′), but Donyell Malen turned the game around with a double strike before the break (43′, 44′). Antony managed to equalize shortly after the restart, but in the end BVB was ahead thanks to “Joker” Moukoko.

The ÖFB team player Sabitzer, who was signed by Bayern Munich for around 20 million euros, started in midfield together with the new one
BVB captain Emre Can. After 45 minutes, the 29-year-old, who had provided the template for Malen’s second goal, was out in the Dortmund dress for the first time.

