Home » Dortmund is said to be interested in Sabitzer
Sports

Dortmund is said to be interested in Sabitzer

by admin
Dortmund is said to be interested in Sabitzer

According to a media report, Borussia Dortmund is interested in signing Bayern Munich’s Marcel Sabitzer. According to information from the “Bild” newspaper, BVB wants to convince the Styrian to make a change within the Bundesliga. The transfer fee could be 15 million euros.

Reuters/Lee Smith

The 29-year-old ÖFB team player should fill the gap that Jude Bellingham, among others, left in midfield after leaving Real Madrid. BVB did not want to comment on the report.

It is certain that BVB wants to further strengthen its team, so far Ramy Bensebaini (Borussia Mönchengladbach) and Felix Nmecha (VfL Wolfsburg) have been confirmed as newcomers. Sabitzer has long been associated with a departure in Munich, he was already on loan to Manchester United in the second half of the season.

Roma should also try to get services

Sabitzer switched from RB Leipzig to FC Bayern in 2021, but was never able to assert himself there. For the 29-year-old, whose contract runs until 2025, the competition in the FCB midfield has intensified again with the signing of Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig). According to reports, AS Roma had recently tried to get Sabitzer. A loan agreement is under discussion.

See also  Torgano attempted by Omegna Pavia may also lose the captain

You may also like

Pirates Stage Comeback to Defeat Guardians 7-5, Snap...

Report on the Use of Funds Raised by...

Polti returns to cycling with Ivan Basso and...

What to drink when you ride a bike

bonuses will be increased for French and French...

Supercopa Endesa, will be played in Murcia

Jagr intends to detonate a transfer bomb! The...

The Orioles’ Unique Position to Land Shohei Ohtani:...

Heart attack for Massimo Mauro: emergency surgery, now...

Luxury Line of Defense: Manchester City Set to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy