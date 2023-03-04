Dortmund decided to win over the fourth team in the table with two goals in the first half. In the 21st minute, captain Marco Reus converted the penalty and with his 159th hit in the yellow and black jersey, he equaled the record holder of the club’s modern era, Michael Zorc. In the 39th minute, Emre Can added a second strike with a volley from beyond the box. A quarter of an hour before the end, Emil Forsberg only lowered it.