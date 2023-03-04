Dortmund decided to win over the fourth team in the table with two goals in the first half. In the 21st minute, captain Marco Reus converted the penalty and with his 159th hit in the yellow and black jersey, he equaled the record holder of the club’s modern era, Michael Zorc. In the 39th minute, Emre Can added a second strike with a volley from beyond the box. A quarter of an hour before the end, Emil Forsberg only lowered it.
Borussia confirmed their great form and are still 100% after the New Year. In the league, she won for the eighth time in a row, in total she did not hesitate in ten competitive duels in a row.
|German Football League – Round 23:
|Dortmund – Leipzig 2:1 (20. Reus from pen., 39. Can – 74. Forsberg)