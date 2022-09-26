Home Sports Dortmund, loses a finger to cheer for the goal in the derby: the doctors are unable to hang it up …
Dortmund, loses a finger to cheer for the goal in the derby: the doctors are unable to hang it up …

A Borussia Dortmund fan lost a finger in the mid-September derby, which Borussia won 1-0 at home to Schalke. The incident took place on the south stand, with the finger stuck in a fence.

Bad accident on Saturday 17 September at the Revierderby of the Dortmund stadium: a 25-year-old fan lost a finger as he cheered after Youssoufa Moukoko’s 1-0 victory goal in the 79th minute.

The incident in block 14 of the south stand is confirmed: “We took the patient and his ring finger to the north clinic in Dortmund,” explains Sarah Katterle, head of the medical department. The chance of saving the severed finger was good, she says “after all, the young man entered the operating room pretty quickly”.

Unfortunately, now the injured man also pronounced: “The finger could not be saved. Apart from the great pain, I am fine under the circumstances. Thanks for the sympathy!”, Wrote the young man on Facebook. It is suspected that the injured man was caught with his hand in the fence. So he went out with a “completely upset” friend.

“The finger fell on my shoulder and then landed in front of us,” continues the group’s post. “A man put his finger in a glass of beer.”

September 26, 2022 (change September 26, 2022 | 11:35)

