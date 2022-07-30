Home Sports Dortmund official: New aid Allai diagnosed with malignant testicular tumor will receive chemotherapy – yqqlm
2022-07-30 20:34
On July 30, Beijing time, the Bundesliga Dortmund Football Club officially announced that the team’s new aid Allai has been diagnosed with a malignant testicular tumor. He will undergo chemotherapy. The specific absence time is to be determined.

At the beginning of July, Dortmund officially announced that Allai had joined, and the transfer fee could reach 3,450 euros. The two sides signed a contract until 2026. But then, Alai was diagnosed with a testicular tumor. The director of Dort said that Allai will receive the best treatment and has a great possibility of recovery. In addition, Borussia Dortmund said it would not reveal details about Allai’s treatment in the next few months.

This summer, Dortmund striker Haaland left the team to join Manchester City. Now the new striker Allai is absent due to illness, and Dortmund has to look for another striker in the transfer market.

